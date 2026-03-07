mobile app bar

How Being Humiliated by Dirk Nowitzki’s Dallas Made LeBron James Immediately Lock In

Nickeem Khan
Published

follow google news
LeBron James, left, and Dirk Nowitzki jockey for position under the basket during Game 6 of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on June 12, 2011.

LeBron James has a reputation as one of the most dominant players in postseason. We have witnessed the four-time NBA champion drag lackluster rosters to basketball’s biggest stage. Although it seems like James has been amazing at this throughout his career, but he wasn’t always the polished version of himself that the league has grown accustomed to over the past few years. It took one pivotal experience for the entire trajectory of James’ career to change.

Early on in LeBron’s career, he proved that he is capable of being the face of a championship-level team. After all, he carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA Finals appearance in 2007 with Larry Hughes as his second-best player, which is why it was such a big deal when James joined the Miami Heat.

The formation of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh seemed like a dominant force that nobody could stop for the foreseeable future. However, that fantasy came to a screeching halt in the 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

On paper, without a doubt, the Heat were a better team but that isn’t the only metric that decides a basketball game. The Mavericks, led by a motivated Dirk Nowitzki, simply outplayed the Heat, especially James. The series only lasted six games, in which James looked like a shell of his usual self.

LeBron put forth averages of 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. These numbers are good for most players, but fall short of the mark for the best player in the NBA. Instead of hanging his head, James used that as fuel to improve for the next season, which former teammate Udonis Haslem witnessed first-hand.

“I gotta give it to Bron, man. The best player in the world went to the lab that summer,” Haslem said on the Out the Mud Podcast. “Worked on his post-game, got in the lab with Hakeem Olajuwon. When you think he couldn’t add nothing else, the m********** added a turnaround jumper and all kinds of s***.”


James understood that if he wanted to win his first NBA championship, he couldn’t be the same player that he was. As a result, he worked tirelessly on his game, especially his jumpshot. He had a different mindset, which was grounded in the hunt for greatness.

“Practice started at 10. He got there at 7:45 after doing a 45-minute bike ride. He pulls up in that m**********, by 8 he’s getting his shots up. By 9, he’s lifting his weights. By 9:45, he’s on the table getting taped. He done went through a whole 3 hours before practice had even started,” Haslem revealed.

It was clear in the following season that the hard work definitely paid off. The 2011-12 season featured arguably the best version of LeBron James. He put forth incredible numbers, averaging 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on an incredibly efficient 53.1% shooting from the field. He also improved his three-point shooting to 36.2%, which was a career-high at the time.

Subsequently, James also received the MVP award for his outstanding play. However, that was the least of his concerns. The main goal was to finish what he started in the playoffs. He would eventually lead the Heat to back-to-back championships.

LeBron asserted his dominance in both of those playoff runs, but there’s a good chance he wouldn’t be that version of himself if it weren’t for that loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In a sense, we can partially thank Nowitzki for unlocking James’ full potential.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. When he isn't writing articles, he serves as a member of the Toronto Raptors' Game Presentation Crew.

Share this article

Don’t miss these