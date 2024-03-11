Marcus Jordan’s ‘Do the Dishes in Our House’ Statement to Defend Michael Jordan Led to Backlash from Larsa Pippen’s Co-Workers

The reunion of the Real Housewives of Miami stars did not go well with Marcus Jordan, who was upset about some of the comments made about him and his father, Michael Jordan. Marcus was upset about Larsa Pippen‘s co-stars constantly questioning her about his superstar dad. That led him to make some controversial comments towards the show’s star cast, which clearly didn’t sit well with the ladies at all.

In a conversation with Andy Cohen and Scottie Pippen backstage, Marcus blurted out, “These women wouldn’t be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone trying to bring themselves in this conversation.” In his fit of rage, he further added, “Some people just need to stay in their lane.”

This escalation and fit of rage probably came from Marcus’ pent-up frustration regarding all the noise surrounding his relationship with Larsa which was overdue for a long time. Larsa had told Cohen that Marcus was frustrated about everyone bringing up his dad, Michael Jordan, in every conversation. However, this is something Marcus has to consciously deal with, as not everyone is the son of the 6x NBA champion.

The RHOM cast was furious about Marcus’ supposedly ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist’ remarks, many even demanding an apology from him for his demeaning comments. Guerdy Abraira, one of the stars of the show, expressed her disappointment on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and said, “It was not a nice thing to say, obviously, and I think an apology would be in order in the future.”

Abraira is a renowned event planner and a member of the RHOM star cast since Season 4. She was recently in the news for calling Larsa Pippen and another Housewife from the show ‘the fakest of all.’ However, Abraira appeared calm about this situation despite her past conflict with Larsa and her ex-beau.

She tried upholding her humble beginnings in Haiti, being born to a father who was a taxi driver and a mother who was a nurse. She explained, “If the benchmark for us to even step into his house is to do the dishes, that says a lot. So it’s kind of like, ‘You’re not good enough to even do the dishes.’ Listen, my mother was a nurse, my father drove taxis. I’m proud of the blue-collar [work force].”

It’s worth noting that Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen have not always been on the best terms. Pippen had earlier shocked viewers after she disclosed Abraira’s breast cancer battle to Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, and several of her girlfriends outside the show without Abriara’s consent. Nevertheless, Abraira chose to forgive both Larsa and Marcus for their actions and remarks, claiming not to harbor negativity within herself.

RHOM co-star Julia Lemigova slammed Marcus Jordan for his comments

Unlike Guerdy Abraira, fellow co-star Julia Lemigova was less forgiving towards Marcus Jordan for his comments. The 51-year-old told Page Six, “Since leaving a communist country without a dollar in my name, I have had to work for everything I have achieved.” Lemigova emigrated from the erstwhile Soviet Union and was crowned Miss USSR in 1990.

Filling in with raging remarks about Marcus Jordan, she added, “I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby who’s using our platform to leverage a career for himself.” Julia admitted that her perception of Marcus had changed following his remarks. Though Lemigova previously believed Marcus to be a kind and nice person, his comments have tarnished this image in front of the entire RHOM cast for a long time now.