JJ Redick Admits LeBron James Doesn’t Have His “Best Stuff” Every Night

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

JJ Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans gave the Lakers a pretty big scare on Tuesday night, and while the Purple and Gold did hold on, it largely came down to LeBron James’ heroics late in the game. His clutch shots in the closing moments derailed the momentum the Pelicans built and helped the Lakers get over the line. JJ Redick gave James his flowers for the performance, though not without taking a slight dig.

James is now 41, and there’s not a lot left in the tank. Ability-wise, however, he has shown multiple times this season that he’s still one of the best around. And there are situations when he can take a game by the scruff of its neck and decide results single-handedly.

Redick, in the post-game press conference, acknowledged that Bron cannot be his usual self every single night of the season. But he just about does what’s needed to get over the finish line.

“Every night he doesn’t have his best stuff but he has enough to win,” said Redick. “Sometimes he tells me to f*** off and he calls his own pitch which is fine too.”

That’s something James has done throughout his career, irrespective of who the coach is. When he feels that he has a play in mind that can result in a basket in crucial stages, he doesn’t shy away and becomes the man in charge of the technical area.

Other stars too, have done this multiple times in the past and continue to do so even today. Just recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to take control of the Milwaukee Bucks’ final possession that ultimately resulted in a much needed victory for them.

James, thanks to his wealth of experience, has one of the smartest minds in basketball today. That’s certainly something even coaches, with their egos kept aside, can rely on most nights.

“I don’t have any holes in my game, so it helps to be able to do whatever the team needs in that particular moment,” said James earlier this week while talking about his usefulness at the age of 41.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

