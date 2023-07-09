“How Can He Not Sub?!”: ‘Unintentionally Funny’ LeBron James Cracks Up Fans on Day 2 of Coaching Bryce James’ Peach Jam Squad

July 6, 2023; North Augusta, S.C., USA; NBA star LeBron James coaches from the bench during the Strive for Greatness and Mokan Elite basketball game at the fourth day of the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

There is one lesson that LeBron James has never forgotten since his childhood, and that is the importance of a father in a child’s life. You can criticize the Ohio-born basketball player, but you cannot criticize the father that he has become. Despite having a busy schedule, he has made sure that his children always have a father beside them. The father of three is using this summer to coach his Team SFG in Peach Jam, which also happens to have his younger son Bryce James on the team. Recently, a Tik Tok user made a compilation of LeBron being unintentionally funny on Day 2 of the game.

Bryce James has already made a name for himself only at 16 years of age. According to the reports, Bryce has already been getting attention from scouts and has signed a NIL contract with Klutch Sports. Moreover, it is not breaking news that James himself is a basketball savant. Now that he is coaching him, his son can pick some from his dad’s mind.

LeBron James was a typical coach for the Peach Jam squad

It is not only LeBron who is coaching the SFG in the Peach Jam. Rajon Rondo, one of the sharpest minds in the game the NBA has ever seen, is also a coach for the team. It would have had an immense impact on the players to have picked up the minds of the greats at such an early age.

In the video, LeCoach was seen running around the court, arguing with the refs about the calls. He was also seen shouting “how can he not sub?” after he took a young player himself to sub into the game.

Everything was so LeBron–like when he is himself arguing on the court. The Tik-Tok user had funny names for the Lakers star. LeGamePlan, LeNeedATimeout, LeArgue, LeSideLineWarning, LeNeedASub, LeCanHeNotSub, and LeClockMalfunction, among other names. The video showed the ‘Unintentionally Funny’ side of LeBron, which cracked up NBA fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoops_bot/status/1677871688955068417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whatever they say, it is definitely a treat to watch LBJ on the sideline as a coach.

Fans want LeBron to become a coach rather than own a team in the NBA

Previously, the four-time NBA champion made his intentions clear that he wants to own a team in the league following the path of Michael Jordan.

Last year, he had directly appealed to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver that he wanted to own a team in Las Vegas. “It’s the best fan base in the world,” he said. “I would love to bring a team here at some point.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BronGotGame/status/1677873429586800640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, for some fans, they want to see the four-time MVP become a coach. What is even more funny is that they believe coach LeBron would generate more memes than an owner of LeBron. LeBron’s passion and love for the game, even after almost four decades, is just commendable.