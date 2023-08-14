‘Business Tycoon’ Shaquille O’Neal Raves About Dwyane Wade’s $85,000,000 Investment And More Following 2023 Hall Of Fame Induction

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class is one of the most distinguished ever. Joining legends such as Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade has left an indelible mark on the sport. Shaquille O’Neal has been showering Wade with love all weekend long. Taking to his Instagram and posting stories about his former teammate, Shaq has used various ways to congratulate the man of the hour. This time, the Big Aristotle decided to appreciate the Miami Heat legend for his off-court achievements. Among many others, O’Neal threw light upon the fact that the three-time Champion was the co-owner of an $85,000,000-worth WNBA franchise.

‘The Big Diesel’ has been a massive fan of Dwayne Wade ever since the latter began his career as a pro in the NBA. Sharing the court together for three years, the 7-foot-1 Center was a firsthand witness as he saw the Flash improve all aspects of his game tremendously. As revealed, in the congratulatory video posted by the Miami Heat, O’Neal claimed to be the first person who knew that the two-guard would be entering the Hall Of Fame once everything was said and done.

Shaquille O’Neal congratulates Dwyane Wade for his off-court achievements

Dwayne Wade is widely regarded as the best player in the Miami Heat franchise. Leading the Florida side to win all three of their Championships, the 6-foot-4 Guard has had a huge impact on the organization. While Wade might be extremely successful, having collected a long list of impressive accolades, his off-court achievements are also worth noting. As seen in tragicpatek’s tweet, Shaquille O’Neal shared Boardroom’s post on his story highlighting some of the entrepreneur’s successful business ventures.

The 2006 Finals Most Valuable Player has gathered a staggering $170 million net worth. Being endorsed by Li-Ning, Wade has joined the elite company of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry as the only NBA players to have signed lifetime deals with a shoe brand.

The post also highlighted some of the sports teams that Wade owns. Apart from having a minority stake in the Utah Jazz, the icon is also the co-owner of MLS’ Real Salt Lake and WNBA’s Chicago Sky, a team that was valued at $85 million a few weeks back. Further, a huge wine enthusiast, similar to Carmelo Anthony’s Vii(N) venture, Wade founded his Wade Cellars.

Shaq has a massive net worth of $400 million. A business tycoon like him, recognizing Wade’s ventures is a huge pat on the back for the newly inducted Hall-Of-Famer.

Lil Wayne performed at Wade’s Hall Of Fame party

Dwyane Wade threw a huge celebratory party on the occasion of getting inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall Of Fame. Some of the most distinguished celebrities were invited to the gathering. Famous rapper Lil Wayne was present at the function and was also seen performing.

As seen in Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson’s tweet, Wade also joined Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. on the stage. The two, who have had beef in the past, seemed to have been getting along quite well.