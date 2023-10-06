“How Can I Not Forgive Him!”: Former ESPN Host’s Recent Comments on LeBron James ‘Getting Her Fired’ Causes Uproar

Former ESPN analyst Michelle Beadle recently appeared on the Awful Announcing podcast. Talking about a range of topics from her career, she went into detail about her past claims about LeBron James getting her fired from NBA Countdown, back in 2019. Beadle had made fun of LeBron James’ famous Miami Heat move that saw him win back-to-back titles with the likes of Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Beadle claimed that she found out about LeBron’s involvement in the decision after she had left. Fans reacted to her latest comments on the r/NBA subreddit.

However, currently working at SiriusXM, Beadle seems to have moved on from the 2019 incident. She claimed that she had already forgiven James for his alleged role in her firing. LeBron apparently sent her a plethora of flowers as a way to apologize for his actions.

Michelle Beadle reveals she has forgiven LeBron James

Beadle started her career at SportsNation back in 2012. After 4 years, she joined ESPN as part of the NBA Countdown team. However, after she mocked James’ Miami Heat decision in 2019, Beadle ended up being fired.

She had talked in detail about James’ apparent involvement in the decision during a 2022 appearance on The Sessions podcast as well, back in 2022. However, the allegations were first made by Beagle on the ‘What Did I Miss’ podcast, back in 2021.

Regardless, despite the controversy, it seems as if Beadle has forgiven James already. She was initially asked whether James had tried to get her fired from SiriusXM as well:

“Not yet, not that I know of. But you know I hope they tell me if he does because those are fun conversations. I found out after all the chaos that ensued, sort of right after I left, all this other information coming out, so I kind of knew, I had gotten wind of it right as I was leaving and then more stuff came out. I was like, ‘what a crapshow, good lord.”

However, she revealed that the reason she had forgiven him was that he sent him a lot of flowers:

“Ohh he sent me so many flowers how could I not forgive him. Yes, he wanted me replaced.

Hence, while James allegedly made a mistake by letting some harmless jokes lead to a person’s firing, he eventually realized his mistake. Beadle currently works at SiriusXM and appears to have completely moved on from the incident.

Michelle Beadle’s claims caused huge uproar from fans

In 2022, Beadle revealed that she initially got a text from James asking her why she was so mean to him on TV. She had laughed off the messages and revealed that this was just weeks before she was fired.

Beadle was replaced on NBA Countdown by Rachel Nichols who claimed that James was a powerful dude. Her accusations eventually led to uproar from fans, especially on Reddit.

Most fans had seemingly ended up supporting LeBron, claiming that Beadle’s comments often crossed a line.

However, some thought that James had no right to get her fired. One particular user ended up comparing LeBron James to Stalin.