“Michael Jordan is on a motorcycle with 30 guys surrounding him”: Dwyane Wade recounts the time the Bulls legend wasn’t allowed at the Heat rookie’s draft party

Dwyane Wade talks about having Michael Jordan show up at his draft party and how he hilariously wasn’t allowed to enter.

Dwyane Wade has had quite the illustrious 16 year career in the NBA. Though he didn’t enjoy the level of success Michael Jordan did, he did, over the course of those 16 seasons, bring three championships to South Beach while racking up countless All-Star and more importantly, All-NBA honors.

It’s quite the shame that Wade never won a regular season MVP as the 2009 award most certainly could’ve gone to him in place of LeBron James.

From the get go, it was clear that an athlete like D-Wade who developed a few years in college was going to be an absolute stud in the league. He unfortunately joined the league the very season following Michael Jordan’s departure from it, negating any chance of them sharing the floor together.

Despite this, Michael Jordan has always shown Dwyane Wade love, on and off the court. The comraderie started well before Wade even stepped foot on NBA hardwood as the Bulls legend linked up with Wade at his draft party.

Dwyane Wade tells Dan Patrick and the first time he met Michael Jordan.

Given just how Michael Jordan spent his 13 years with the Chicago Bulls, it’s a given that he has a free pass to anything basketball related for the rest of his life. So, when he showed up to Dwyane Wade’s draft party to show him some love, he was hilariously rejected at the entrance.

“The first time I met Michael Jordan, it was like a scene out of a movie. I was at my draft party in Chicago and my cousin comes and taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Hey, they won’t let Michael Jordan in, he’s outside,’” said Wade. He continued:

“We took off, we ran, bust through the doors and Michael Jordan is sitting outside on a motorcycle with like 30 or 40 dudes sitting behind him and it’s like a scene out of a movie. He stopped by and said he just wanted to show me some love.”

It’s unclear what the reason was for the ‘GOAT’ to not be allowed into a rookie’s draft party but there have been rumblings about it being him not wanting to pay to get in.