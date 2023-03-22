HomeSearch

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Picks Up a Tech, Terance Mann Gets Ejected Over a Missed And-1 Call

Raahib Singh
|Published 22/03/2023

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Picks Up a Tech, Terance Mann Gets Ejected Over a Missed And-1 Call

Credits: Twitter

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most disciplined players in the NBA. The Clippers superstar has been in the league for 11 years. During this time, he played several roles. From a defensive specialist to the team’s central point of offense to the best two-way player in the league, Kawhi has done it all.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is a critical matchup for both teams. The Clippers will use today’s game to solidify themselves as the 5th seed. On the other hand, the Thunder are the 9th seed currently, and a win can propel them to as high as the 7th seed.

Considering what’s at stake, both the teams have come out of the gates with intensity to match the occasion. When there is a passion like that involved, there is sure to be an incident, as there was.

Kawhi Leonard picked up just the 4th technical of his NBA career, Mann gets ejected

During the 2nd quarter, the Clippers were leading the Thunder 39-37 with 4.31 left to play. Kawhi Leonard drove to the basket and made the bucket. On his way there, he was clearly fouled, but the referees were stingy with their whistle.

Kawhi got frustrated with the call and gave us a rare burst of emotion. Terance Mann went to fight for his star and ended up picking two technical fouls, getting ejected.

So the Clippers missed out on the and-1 free throw and ended up losing Mann for the rest of the game, picking 3 Techs and giving the Thunder 3 FTs.

Share this article
About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh