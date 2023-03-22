WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Picks Up a Tech, Terance Mann Gets Ejected Over a Missed And-1 Call

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most disciplined players in the NBA. The Clippers superstar has been in the league for 11 years. During this time, he played several roles. From a defensive specialist to the team’s central point of offense to the best two-way player in the league, Kawhi has done it all.

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is a critical matchup for both teams. The Clippers will use today’s game to solidify themselves as the 5th seed. On the other hand, the Thunder are the 9th seed currently, and a win can propel them to as high as the 7th seed.

Considering what’s at stake, both the teams have come out of the gates with intensity to match the occasion. When there is a passion like that involved, there is sure to be an incident, as there was.

Kawhi Leonard picked up just the 4th technical of his NBA career, Mann gets ejected

During the 2nd quarter, the Clippers were leading the Thunder 39-37 with 4.31 left to play. Kawhi Leonard drove to the basket and made the bucket. On his way there, he was clearly fouled, but the referees were stingy with their whistle.

Kawhi got frustrated with the call and gave us a rare burst of emotion. Terance Mann went to fight for his star and ended up picking two technical fouls, getting ejected.

Wild sequence. Kawhi Leonard clearly gets fouled, doesn’t get the and-one, gets a tech instead. Terance Mann goes to dispute it, ends up getting ejected!pic.twitter.com/h1BOoNg6EM — Raahib Singh (@raahibs) March 22, 2023

So the Clippers missed out on the and-1 free throw and ended up losing Mann for the rest of the game, picking 3 Techs and giving the Thunder 3 FTs.