How Many Rings Does Michael Jordan Have and Other FAQs About Bulls Legend’s Championships

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest basketball player ever and has achieved great success in the NBA. As a player who is often credited for taking the league to a global level, here are some of the frequently asked questions about his championships and awards in the NBA:

Q. How many Rings does Michael Jordan have?

A. Michael Jordan played in the NBA for fifteen seasons and won six championship rings during his illustrious career. Only thirteen players have won six or more championships in the history of the league.

Q. When did Michael Jordan win his first ring?

A. Michael Jordan won his first ring in 1991 when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. The Bulls took the series 4-1 after dropping their first game at home. Jordan averaged 31.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 11.4 assists in the series.

Q. When did Michael Jordan win his last ring?

A. Michael Jordan won his last ring in 1998 when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz in the Finals. The Bulls won the series 4-2 in a hard-fought contest with Karl Malone and John Stockton. The Chicago franchise lost the first game but came back to win three straight to take a 3-1 lead over the Jazz. Jordan averaged 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists during the series. He was 28 years old at the time.

Q. How many teams has Michael Jordan won a ring with?

A. Michael Jordan spent the majority of his career playing for the team he was drafted by in 1984 – the Chicago Bulls. All his championships came during his thirteen seasons with the Bulls. He also played two seasons with the Washington Wizards but was unable to reach the NBA Finals.

Q. How many three-peats did Michael Jordan register?

A. The Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls registered two three-peats in the NBA. The first three-peat occurred between 1991 and 1993, while the second was recorded between 1996 and 1998. Only three teams have accomplished this feat in the league, and Jordan managed to do it twice.

Q. Who was Michael Jordan’s coach during his championships?

A. All of Jordan’s six championships with the Chicago Bulls came under one coach – Phil Jackson. The player had a great relationship with Jackson, and their chemistry led to great success for the Chicago franchise.

Q. What is the cost of Michael Jordan’s Championship Rings?

A. The championship rings are highly valued items usually made of gold and encrusted with multiple diamonds. Though the price of the piece of jewelry itself may be high, the actual value lies in the player to whom it belongs, along with the year of the championship. Michael Jordan won six rings in his career, and each of those could be priced at different amounts basis the bids it would receive if the player decided to put it up for auction. According to Sportskeeda, the price of one ring is approximately $150,000, while according to EssentiallySports, each ring could range up to $500,000.

Q. How many NBA Finals MVPs has Michael Jordan won?

A. Michael Jordan was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals six times in his career. With six championships under his belt, he won the coveted award in every series he played. He holds the record for the most Finals MVP in the history of the league.

Q. How many NBA Finals series has Michael Jordan lost?

A. None. The Chicago Bulls legend appeared in the NBA Finals six times in his career and won each of the series. He has never lost when reaching the finals. Only 31 players in the history of the game have never lost after reaching the Finals.

Q. Which teams did Michael Jordan defeat to win his rings?

A. Michael Jordan’s six championship wins came against different opponents between 1991 and 1998. Here is a list of his opponents in each of the Finals appearances:

