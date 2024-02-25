How Many Rings Does Stephen Curry Have and Other FAQs About the GSW Superstar’s Championships

Stephen Curry has stacked up yet another MVP-caliber season in 2023-24, almost single-handedly keeping the Golden State Warriors in play-in contention. Amid the Dubs’ recent woes, trade rumors regarding Curry have been all over the media. Therefore, let’s take a look at Steph’s resume as we proceed toward the postseason.

How many rings does Stephen Curry have?

Stephen Curry has won four rings in his illustrious career with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors side led by Curry has made six NBA Finals appearances and has come out on top in the 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022 Finals. Since 2010, no NBA team has won more rings than the Warriors.

How many rings did Stephen Curry win with Kevin Durant?

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant won two rings together. They did it consecutively during the 2017 and 2018 Finals. During both the titles, it was Kevin Durant who won the Finals MVP.

How many Finals MVP has Stephen Curry won?

Despite helping the Warriors to four championships, Stephen Curry has won the Finals MVP only once. It happened during their 4-2 Finals win over the Boston Celtics in 2022. In the 2022 Finals, Curry tallied 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game.

He sunk 31 triples in the series while attempting 71 from the deep on an efficient 43.66% shooting. Curry holds the record for most total three-pointers made in the finals with 152. His backcourt mate Klay Thompson comes second with 106 total makes.

When did Stephen Curry win his first championship?

Stephen Curry won his first championship in 2015 when the Golden State Warriors defeated the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2. During the 2015 Finals, Curry put up 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.83 steals per game. He nailed 25 triples on 65 attempts on 38.4% shooting. Despite being the only Warriors player to breach the 20 PPG mark, it was Curry’s teammate Andre Iguodala who got the Finals MVP. Iguodala scooped up 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4 rebounds per game but it was largely his defensive job on LeBron James that accounted for the honor.

Which teams have Stephen Curry faced in the NBA Finals?

In his six finals appearances, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have gone up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors, and the Boston Celtics. Apart from the Cavs, Curry and Co. have never gone up against any other team more than once.

How many times has Stephen Curry lost the NBA Finals?

Stephen Curry and his Warriors have lost twice in the NBA Finals since their maiden appearance in 2015. The latest instance occurred in 2019 when Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors beat them 4-2. During the series, the team was dealing with serious injuries to key players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Curry’s other NBA Finals loss came in the famous 2015-16 season where the Warriors were up by 3-1 but eventually fell prey to LeBron James and his Cavaliers in what is the only 1-3 comeback in Finals history.

How many times did Stephen Curry face LeBron James in the NBA Finals?

Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers clashed in four consecutive finals from 2015 to 2018. Except for the 2016 blunder, Curry and the Dubs took care of the Cavs three times.