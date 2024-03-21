How Much Did Alex Rodriguez Earn From MLB? Breaking Down Yankees Legend’s $455 Million Earnings Amid Timberwolves Ownership Change

Alex Rodriguez has had one of the most fruitful careers in the history of the MLB. Often considered as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, he made over $450 million in the course of his illustrious career, as per Spotrac.

A-Rod started his career with the Seattle Mariners in 1994 and in his first year, he earned $442,333 which was made up of $109,000 salary and $333,333 signing bonus. A-Rod made his first million in 1997 with the same team when he made $1,062,500 in salary and an additional $50,000 in incentives.

After steadily climbing up the ranks for the next few years, his big $20,250,000 earnings came in 2001 when he signed with the Texas Rangers and it comprised of $18,000,000 in salary, $2,000,000 signing bonus, and $250,000 in incentives. The next two years, A-Rod brought in $19,400,000 and $18,500,000, then it was time for him to go to the New York Yankees where he spent the rest of his career.

His first year as a Yankee, he made $16,100,000 which involved a $100,000 in incentives. Next year, his salary shot up to $20,000,000 and he also received $1,200,000 in incentive.

A-Rod’s biggest annual pay of his career was in 2009 and 2010 when he made $33,000,000 each year with $32,000,000 in salary and $1,000,000 in signing bonus. Over the course of his career, including his salary, bonuses, incentives, and deferred payments, he made a staggering $455,159,552 in total which includes $21,000,000 in signing bonus and $4,300,000 in incentives.

Alex Rodriguez and the Wolves situation

After nearly three decades, the Wolves were finally ready to welcome a new majority owner. Entrepreneur Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez were said to be the new owners of the Minnesota franchise (Wolves and Lynx) in December last year. The duo initially purchased 40% of the franchises for $600 million and it was reported that they would end up owning 80% of the team and the 20% would remain with the previous owner, Glen Taylor.

On Tuesday, Taylor unveiled that the group has lost its financial backing and that it is unclear if they will be able to go through with the takeover. He said, “They had an equity group that was going to come in and put in $300 million, and that equity group has either withdrawn or the NBA has denied them.”

Earlier today, Shams Charania reported that Dyal Capital Partners has joined the Lore-Rodriguez group to provide them the financial backing to go through with the transaction.