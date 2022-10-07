How much did TMZ pay Warriors media snitch to leak Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video? A $100,000 estimate provided

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have been making rounds recently because of an altercation, and the whole thing is busted because of a leaked video.

The Warriors haven’t had much drama over the years between teammates, other than the Draymond Green and Kevin Durant fight once, so this was somewhat shocking.

The altercation happened during practice on Wednesday, and at the time, we didn’t have much information about how the fight happened, who prompted it, and what exactly happened.

However, TMZ leaked footage of the fight, and it show exactly how it went down. The Warriors are investigating the security breach that allowed such footage to be leaked.

Reporting w/ @wojespn: The Golden State Warriors are taking “every legal course of action” to discover how video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during a scuffle at practice on Wednesday was made public, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 7, 2022

TMZ could have paid a lot of money to leak the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole footage

Getting the footage of the fight is impressive, but there may have been some other powers at play. The video clearly shows Green punching Poole hard, something that’s made fans wary of what kind of discipline he may be getting.

TMZ is usually the best source for getting these leaked videos and confidential information, but they won’t have it easy. It’s a serious security breach to film practice footage, and then release it, so whoever did must’ve asked for a lot of money.

According to some reports, TMZ could have paid up to $100,000 to get the video. Of course, the $100,000 isn’t a massive hit for TMZ, as they’re now generating much more money through the video itself.

I’d guess between 50-100k. If the seller was smart it would be 100. If it’s some dumb idiot they got talked into 50. It’s easily worth 150. Not sure what the finances over there are looking like rn tho. https://t.co/bXQQSoGOGU — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) October 7, 2022

Green apologized for his actions

Green has come forward to comment about the situation, accepting fault, and even saying sorry to Poole for taking it out on him in such a harsh manner.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens,” GM Bob Myers revealed. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. … As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

“It’s unfortunate, I’m not going to deny it,” he added. “It’ll take some time to move through, but we’ll move through it and move forward. And I’m confident that we will. … This isn’t our first thing that’s happened, first sense of adversity. We’ve been through some of this before. Don’t like going through it but it’s part of the NBA and it’s part of sports.”

Here is the video for reference.

Draymond Green is out of line. You’re not Michael Jordan, this isn’t “The Last Dance.” Jordan Poole is younger than you, smaller than you and y’all don’t win the chip without him. At this point Draymond is proving his “toughness” to himself, no one else.pic.twitter.com/SUju1LtKYr — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 7, 2022

