“How Much Longer You’re Gonna Play”: Ernie Johnson Predicts Draymond Green Will Have a Successful Career After NBA Retirement

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion and a future Hall-of-Famer, but he’s also one of the rising stars in the NBA media space. Green has his own successful podcast, and between that and his frequent appearances on Inside the NBA, many believe he could be the heir apparent to Charles Barkley whenever Chuck decides to call it quits.

Ernie Johnson, cohost of Inside the NBA, made an appearance on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis this week and discussed Green’s media prospects at length. He likened Green to Kenny Smith, another guy who has an obvious gift for television and who has long been one of Johnson’s Inside the NBA partners.

Johnson credited Green with always being willing to speak his mind and tell the truth. That’s a rare characteristic among players-turned-broadcasters because many are afraid to be honest about their former teams, teammates, and coaches. Johnson recalled the first time Green joined Inside the NBA and what he told him afterward.

“I said, ‘Man, are you in a great spot ’cause I don’t know how much longer you’re gonna play, but when it’s done, you can write your ticket, because everybody is gonna want you.'”

Green just turned 35 last week and is in his 13th NBA season. He’s had a long, accomplished playing career already, and Johnson is right that whenever he decides to hang up his sneakers, he’ll be one of the most sought-after names in broadcasting.

Draymond Green is this generation’s Charles Barkley in more ways than one

Green has never been afraid to speak his mind, for better or worse. That can sometimes get him into trouble, like when he recently suggested that Karl-Anthony Towns sat out against the Warriors so he could avoid Jimmy Butler. Towns was actually attending a friend’s funeral.

The occasional misstep hasn’t slowed Green down, just as it hasn’t stopped Barkley from becoming one of the biggest NBA media personalities of all-time. Barkley has had more than his share of run-ins with current players over his takes and opinions, but it’s that honesty that keeps fans coming back.

Green has always been unapologetically himself, and he’s benefited from the ability of today’s players to have their own podcast, a luxury that didn’t exist when Barkley was still playing. This has allowed Green to further hone his craft, so that whenever he does decide to call it a career, he’ll be more than ready for the next door to open.

Whether it’s on Inside the NBA or elsewhere, Johnson is right that we’ll be seeing and hearing from Green for a long time to come.