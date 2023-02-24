Larsa Pippen, Who is Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Wouldn’t Let Go of Scottie’s Last Name: “I Would Change My Last Name Only If I Remarry”

Scottie Pippen might not be having a decent time these past couple of months since the dating rumors about his ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffery, started running the rounds of the internet.

It certainly would not have helped when the controversial couple went public about it all by getting cozy around the paparazzi.

When the former Bulls duo were friends, they would surely have thought of a Pippen becoming a Jordan or vice-versa in the future, but not in the fashion that now certainly looks a like a possibility.

Also read: Scorned Scottie Pippen Claps Back at Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus by Dating a Young Woman

A recent statement by Larsa might actually be a hint towards it actually happening in the most bizarre way possible.

Larsa Pippen is not letting go of Scottie “Pippen” unless she remarries

People expect you to drop your last name after getting divorced, but the Real House Wives of Miami star is not going to let go of the famous Pippen name until she remarries somebody.

“Well, I have four kids,” Larsa recently told the Daily Dish. “And I’ve been Pippen for a long time. So, I feel like the only way I would change my last name is if I got remarried.”

As good as the self-proclaimed “pioneer” of OnlyFans and Marcus look good with each other, there is no news of Jordan’s son and her settling down.

If that happens, I can’t guess if senior Jordan would be happy or angry about it. But Scottie would sure think his former teammate would be happy about it more than anyone else in the world.

Also read: After 4 Months Of Dating, Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen Reportedly Want To Give Michael Jordan His 2nd Grandchild

How is Scottie Pippen doing meanwhile?

What do you expect from a millionaire athlete and a legend of a top sport in the States to deal with a divorce? The 57-year-old is also dating someone younger than even Larsa’s boyfriend.

If a 48-year-old TV celebrity is dating a 32-year-old man, why would a 6x NBA champ stay single and cry about it? The father of eight (4 from his relationships before Larsa), Scottie has been a good father to his children, but the man has got to enjoy his personal life as well.

Also read: “Malik Beasley Should Just Say ‘Yo Mama’!”: Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Scotty Pippen Jr. of Larsa Pippen’s Escapades