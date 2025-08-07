How Ripping Steph Curry in Practice Gave Moses Moody a Taste of Warriors Superstar’s Dominance

Watching Steph Curry play basketball can be a religious experience. When he gets in the zone, there’s nothing like it because he does what nobody else in the world can do. It was just over a year ago that he transcended this mortal plane to beat France in the Olympics, but that was only one of the more recent examples of his capabilities.

Watching Steph do his thing on TV is one thing. Watching him live and in-person is another. That’s why so many people show up as early as possible to Warriors games to see him warm up. For some, that’s the main attraction.

Now imagine actually playing against Steph and being helpless as he puts you in the proverbial blender again and again. That’s what Moses Moody experienced when he first joined the Warriors his rookie year. Moody was on the most recent episode of The Young Man and The Three, and he described his first “Welcome to the NBA” moment that Steph was all too happy to give him.

Moses Moody’s first practice story with Steph Curry is gold NEW YM3 WITH MOSES MOODY + INTERVIEW WITH PEYTON WATSON & CAM JOHNSON DROPPING TOMORROW AM pic.twitter.com/UtxNJyqEV9

— TheYoungManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) August 6, 2025

“One of my first times, I ripped him, and I’m a rookie. I’m just coming in, so I’m feeling good about it,” Moody said. “I just felt everybody in the room like, ‘Ohhhh,’ like, ‘He don’t know.'”

Stealing it from Steph was the worst thing that Moody could have done. You know the part in a movie where the underdog hero punches the villain, and all it does is make the villain mad? Steph has spent his career being viewed as the underdog due to his smaller stature and unlikely path to stardom, but in this case, he was the big bad, and he definitely got even.

“Then Steph do what Steph do,” Moody said with a helpless laugh. “He go crazy and all that. I’m like, ‘OK, that feeling was right!’ I knew what I felt. Everybody knew what was about to go down.”

Steph is so singular that even his trash talk is unique, Moody says. “He’s not loud. He don’t talk crazy, but he’s so good that when he’s talking, it’s like he’s helping you almost. He’s just playing. He don’t talk a lot. It’s not in a conniving type of way. It’s genuine.”

Moody has spent four seasons now as Steph’s teammate, so he’s gotten to see a lot more of what Curry can do. Thankfully for him, it’s mostly to other people.

Steph already had three rings by time Moody came around, and he got another one in 2022. Plans for another championship were short-circuited this past postseason when Steph pulled his hamstring in Game 1 of the Western Conference semis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry never returned in that series, and the Warriors lost four straight without him.

Golden State will try to go on another run this year with a healthy Steph and a full year of Jimmy Butler. Moody will also be counted on to step up, especially if Jonathan Kuminga is dealt before the season begins.