6 Years Before Stephen Curry Won Finals MVP, Sonya Curry Revealed $160 Million Worth Star’s Self-doubt During Recruiting Process: “Mom, Did I Mess Up?”

Stephen Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball ever since the Golden State Warriors drafted him in 2009. Curry heralded a new era for the Warriors, helping them win four championships and himself garnering the MVP award twice in a row. He is one of the most prolific shooters in the league, often mentioned in everyone’s top 10 or 15 lists. Despite his confidence on the court, Curry has faced struggles to find his true potential. Steph’s mother, Sonya Curry, revealed how the $160 million NBA superstar overcame all challenges to live up to his true billing.

Winning the 2022 Finals MVP was a huge blow for all the doubters who questioned his potential. However, six years before winning his fourth ring with the Warriors, Steph’s mother revealed how Chef Curry was going through self-doubting during college recruitment. He eventually received the opportunity to join Davidson, wherein the Wildcats have retired his No. 30 jersey in his honor.

Stephen Curry’s mother Sonya Curry revealed his self-doubt phase ahead of college recruitment

Stephen Curry was a highly touted prospect in high school and college. Curry once led his team to a record 33-4 in high school, showcasing his potential early. Knowing his father’s storied college basketball career at Virginia Tech, Steph aspired to a similar pathway. However, many colleges, including Virginia Tech, only offered a walk-on spot, partly due to Steph’s 160-pound slender frame.

Although Davidson College had assured their recruitment for Curry, Steph’s mother, Sonya, revealed how young Steph had a phase of self-doubt. In an interview clip uploaded by NBA Daily Uploads, Sonya described the recruitment process as nerve-wracking for both her and Steph. She said:

“You weren’t in control of what they were seeing. The really weren’t looking at, you know, his personality. They weren’t looking at his work ethic. All the things that I had spent time pouring into my children and telling them were important in life. Those big name colleges didn’t come calling.”

Further in the interview, Sonya talked about one of Steph’s games, coached by Dale Layer. Steph was not up to the mark in that game, and in his mother’s words, he was having a ‘horrible’ time. Describing Steph’s emotions at that time, Sonya revealed:

“The pivotal point for him was a tournament that Dale was coaching him in and all the big coaches, they come. He had a horrible game, and he goes, ‘Mom, did I mess up?’ This is how deep he was feeling, did he mess up? did he ruin his chance? So then, coach McKillop comes to our house a few months later, Stephen agrees to go to Davidson. And I walk to the door with Coach McKillop and said, ‘Okay coach, I’m gonna fatten him up for you.’ And McKillop put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘I’ll take him just the way he is,’ and tears just flowed.”

Coach McKillop had placed immense faith in Steph’s potential and knew he had the talent to break through in the competition. Praising him at a Davidson alumni event, McKillop once remarked:

“Wait till you see Stephen Curry. He is something special.”

Indeed he was special, given Chef Curry went on to win numerous accolades and achievements playing college basketball.

Curry went on to have an illustrious career playing college basketball

The kid who doubted his potential before college recruitment became a legend for his institution, Davidson College. Steph became the NCAA scoring leader in 2009. He was also chosen as the SoCon Player of the Year twice in 2008 and 2009. Furthermore, Curry was featured thrice in First-team All SoCon from 2007 to 2009. The No. 30 jersey has been retired by Davidson in honor of Steph’s legacy.

Curry was then selected as a lottery pick, drafted seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. Since then, he has won four championships, two consecutive MVPs, and one Finals MVP. Curry has proven his potential to place his name among the greats of basketball in the league.