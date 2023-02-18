“LeBron James Is the New GOAT”: Michael Jordan Snubbed by Twitter Map Research in the ‘Best Ever’ Debate

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James now holds another jewel in his crown. The King has recently been crowned the All-Time scoring champion of the NBA. Passing up Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron has etched his name at the top of the history books again.

LeBron doesn’t just have the title to look forward to this season. With the Lakers now moving on from Russell Westbrook and acquiring D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline, LeBron seems to be a happy camper.

But the heavens above aren’t done with LBJ just yet. With the acquisition of the scoring title, many are now jumping ship and joining LeBron’s camp, as the GOAT debate rages on.

Though for many, the debate is purely hypothetical. Many stat heads have gone far and wide to make their case for the Greatest. One such post from BetOnline has got the Internet up in flames.

LeBron James rules the United States

Betting has a rich culture in The United States. Betting on sports goes away back to the time of Babe Ruth and the Mafia. So, it is not surprising to see a large betting organization such as BetOnline throw its hat into the ring.

In a recent Twitter post, the betting company made an interesting claim. According to the data received by the company, most people in the United States believe LeBron James to be the Greatest. This was all after Bron was crowned the ‘Scoring King’ of the NBA.

The company has claimed to gather the data through ‘geo-tagging’ technology. The Map shows James edging out Michael Jordan in 29 of 50 States. With a 59-per cent share of the pie, LeBron is the consensus favorite to take over as the greatest of all time.

Though the data has yet to be cross-referenced against other independent sources, the company has claimed to gather its data from over 200,000 tweets over the weekend after crowning.

LeBron may have just caught up to his ‘Ghost’

James has been chasing a ghost for the last two decades. The ghost is none other than ‘Michael Jeffrey Jordan.’ With his 4-6 record in the finals, most had to discredit LeBron from the Goat conversation due to his finals record.

Though LeBron seems to have found a new way in. The scoring title. Many legends, such as Shaquille O’Neal, believed, “If Lebron gets the scoring title, we all have to shut up.”

Though there are no objective criteria for deciding the Greatest, it’s mostly a popularity contest. Till recently, the debate was heavily dominated by Jordan, and everyone else featured as runner-ups. But the trend is slowly changing.

With LeBron showing no signs of slowing down just about now, the trophy cabinet for the Lakers legend doesn’t seem to have been closed for now. With the King expressing his desire to play with his son in his last season, The Lakers seem to have two more seasons to win another ring with James.