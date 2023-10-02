‘Hypocritical’ Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Got Roasted by Snoop Dogg for Forbidding Airballs for Son Shaqir But Going 0-7 Two Years Ago

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has always laid a claim to being one of the most dominant forces in NBA history. However, while the Los Angeles Lakers legend was a formidable character on the court, his jump shot restricted him from being a few spots higher on the all-time scorers’ list. Shaq knocked down merely a single three-pointer across his near-20-year career. However, he didn’t approve of his son, Shaqir shooting airballs during their practice session documented in a December 2021 episode of Shaq Life. But the narrator of the show, Snoop Dogg, didn’t show any mercy when O’Neal airballed his three-pointers seven times in a row.

Shaquille O’Neal is a pretty good coach to have. The Lakers legend is regarded as arguably the greatest center ever and has achieved almost all accolades that the league has to offer. During the first season of Shaq Life, Shaqir had requested his father to prepare him so that he could become the No.1 player in the nation. Obliging his son, Shaq moved Shaqir to Atlanta to live and train with him.

Shaquille O’Neal gets mocked by Snoop Dogg for shooting airballs

During a late-night training session with Shaqir and a few of his friends, Shaquille O’Neal instructed the boys to not shoot airballs.

“Miss, airball. Do it again, we don’t shoot airballs. You know better than that.”

Only a few moments later, during what seemed to be a three-point shootout, Shaq embarrassed himself by airballing a three-pointer. Snoop Dogg, the narrator of the TNT show, wasn’t going to let Shaq’s hypocritical actions pass. Trolling the analyst, the hip-hop artist said:

“Hold up, timeout, didn’t I just hear you say, ‘we don’t shoot airballs’? Airball!”

Shaq would go on to miss numerous more shots from beyond the arc. While the boys were drilling most of their attempts, the NBA legend was 0-7 from deep. In order to save some face, Shaq started flexing his four rings to the youngsters.

Shaqir O’Neal’s college stats

Despite training with his father, Shaqir O’Neal could only manage to become a three-star prospect. The No. 285-ranked prospect in the class of 2021 committed to Texas Southern despite reports suggesting that LSU and Georgia Tech were among the programs interested in him.

Shaqir had a forgettable freshman year. Playing merely seven minutes a game, the 6ft 7″ forward only lodged 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. His most impressive outing came on December 11, 2022. During a contest against North American University, O’Neal finished the bout with 12 points, seven rebounds, and dished out four assists.

As things stand, there is only a slim possibility that Shaqir will make it as a pro in the NBA. However, we do hope that the youngster tremendously improves himself and climbs up the rankings.