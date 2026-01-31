“I Ain’t Losing No Sleep”: Draymond Green Unfazed About His Name Being Involved in Potential Trade Rumors

Four NBA championships in 14 years of service ought to guarantee Draymond Green a statue at the gates of the Chase Center. But at 35 years of age, the often controversial forward might have to scroll through a few team options in light of recent trade rumors.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ apparent failure to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be having a butterfly effect on the rest of the league. While Giannis might not even move at the trade deadline next month, his mere presence in the market is said to be drawing interest from big teams, including the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Giannis comes with a price tag that could bankrupt a small Eastern European town somewhere. Still, if Steve Kerr and company pursue the Greek Freak, the injured Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green might have to make way. Green, a true professional at his core, understands that in the NBA, moves like these are business decisions.

During a recent presser, Green explained that he is not going to the front office to ask them how they plan on conducting their business. “My phone is always on. I am willing to collaborate anyway I can,” he shrugged, while informing Anthony Slater of his plans.

“I’ve been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business,” Green nonchalantly explained, adding, “I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

Draymond Green as the trade deadline approaches: “I’ve been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business.” “I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.” pic.twitter.com/VueYUsKilO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 31, 2026

Well, to surmise, it seems like Green’s response to the trade rumors is basically just: it is what it is, which is a great way to look at things, considering the Warriors are due for a big overhaul.

Earlier this year, head coach Steve Kerr had himself admitted that they were seeing the twilight years of the Warriors dynasty. So, it would make sense that they would want to go for someone like Giannis, especially with their marquee player, Stephen Curry inching towards the end of his illustrious career.

Make no mistake, even at 37, Steph is still a major force to be reckoned with, but as time has gone on, it is beginning to dawn on Warriors fans that an eight-time All-Star cannot keep dragging them over the finish line with impunity.

Curry has averaged 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in 39 games this season, but the Warriors are sitting eighth in the Western Conference with 27 wins and 23 losses. It does, however, appear that Curry’s position as the face of the Warriors is not in any immediate danger, nor is his place on the roster.

As for Draymond Green, it would be a sad day to see him don another color, but if that is the price for Giannis, the Warriors will not hesitate to pay it.