NBA Fans in Tears as Kevin Durant Hilariously Roasts Danny Wolf for Bricking a 3-Pointer

Tonight’s NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets featured a very funny moment. With 2 minutes left in the second quarter, Danny Wolf attempted a 3-point shot on a pretty decent look. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old missed wide, so wide that the ball bounced off the backboard hard and nailed Kevin Durant right in the face.

Advertisement

KD seemed somewhat tiffed that he got rocked by the rock, and after a moment to recover, he screamed out, “trash a** miss Wolf.” The response was audible enough that even the commentary team laughed at the future Hall of Famer’s reaction. It was all in good fun, obviously, but Durant certainly meant what he said because of how hard he got smacked in the dome.

The moment has stood out, especially since the Rockets are dog-walking the Nets 90-67 at the end of the third quarter. In fact, it has gone somewhat viral online and basketball fans are eating it up. Several have flooded X to joke about the entire scenario, specifically KD’s over-the-top reaction.

“Tears! He almost took KD’s whole face off,” laughed one person named Dani Blue. “I’m crying,” and “Lmaoooooooooo” added two other users. It really cannot be overstated how quickly the ball ricochets off the backboard and bonks the future Hall of Famer. Nearly took his head clean off.

Kevin Durant gets hit in the face by a brick & lets Danny Wolf hear about it. “Trash ass miss Wolf” pic.twitter.com/0EZECpCnsF — Rockets Clips (@Rockets_Clips) January 2, 2026

Beyond the laughs, it was one of those moments that perfectly captures the human side of the league. Even superstars aren’t immune to getting embarrassed on a random Wednesday night, especially when the score is already getting ugly. Durant jawing back felt less like anger and more like a veteran annoyed that he became the highlight of someone else’s lowlight.

As for Wolf, it’s a rough way to end up on NBA social media timelines, but it happens. Every young player has a “welcome to the league” moment, and getting verbally cooked by KD on national television might be one of the more memorable versions of it. The miss won’t define his night or his season, but the clip will live forever. That’s just part of the deal in today’s league.

And while this wasn’t as violent as the Mark Williams and Jose Alvarado scuffle or the Knicks’ epic Christmas Day victory, a thing like this can make basketball fun. No doubt Wolf and Durant will be asked about it in the postgame press conference. Let’s just hope that Durant keeps his cool when answering the question.