“I am the 77th best player of all time baby!”: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green mock Klay Thompson, gifting him jersey no. 77 in light of his recent snub from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team

Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green poke fun at Klay Thompson for not making it to the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

The NBA’s list of top 75 players of all-time has been a controversial one. In what many believe, the league has snubbed several players deserving to be on the list. One such player was 3x NBA champion Klay Thompson, who publicly expressed his disappointment.

Though such lists are highly subjective and a topic of debate, Thompson’s absence comes as a surprise. The five-time All-Star is considered a top 5 shooter of all time. The 31-year old has two All-NBA team selections and one All-NBA Defensive team selection.

Thus it comes as a surprise that Thompson isn’t on the list, despite having three rings. Nonetheless, his teammates couldn’t contain themselves from having fun with the whole situation.

The Warriors would mock Thompson by displaying a jersey no. 77 with his name. The clip had Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green make fun of Thompson for not making it to the list.

The Warriors crew have fun trolling Klay Thompson for missing a spot in the league’s 75th-anniversary team.

It is no secret how tight the Warriors crew is, having been drafted into the team and enjoyed a dynasty. Thus his teammates couldn’t help but poke fun at Thompson for missing the cut to make it to the list of 75 players of all-time. The former 3-point contest champion couldn’t help but laugh at the entire situation.

However, Thompson would be sporting enough to take the joke, wearing the customized jersey and walking around the locker room. The Warriors guard has his splash brother Stephen Curry in splits.

Surprisingly, the NBA 75th-anniversary team has 76 players due to a tie on the list. Thus what was stopping them from extending the list to 77, according to the Warriors crew.

Though Thompson didn’t make it to the list, it doesn’t take away anything from his greatness as a player. The All-Star guard suffered back-to-back catastrophic injuries, keeping him out for two seasons. Nonetheless, the Warriors would be returning to the hardwood later this season.