“I would resign if Warriors trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love”: How Jerry West altered the future of the Golden States Warriors with his stand against the planned trade

When somebody thinks of Golden State Warriors they think of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, or Steve Kerr in any order.

Imagine the Warriors Dynasty without Klay Thompson. Can you? Now imagine it with Kevin Love instead of Thompson. Even harder to swallow, isn’t it? Then thank Jerry West.

The Logo wasn’t having any of it when he heard the Golden States Warriors were going to trade their guard, the half of splash brothers, Klay Thompson to the Minnesota Timberwolves for forward Kevin Love.

Although the deal wasn’t as absurd at the time, Jerry West, who was the head consultant with the Warriors, didn’t approve of the move.

Jerry West threatened to leave his job if the Warriors traded Klay Thompson

“Mr. Clutch” came in on a crucial time to stop the trade that could have altered the years of success the Warriors were going to have with the greatest backcourt duo of all time, the Splash Brothers. And it wasn’t the first time Jerry West stood up to the upper management.

Not any disrespect towards Kevin Love but the guy has struggled with injuries and mental health since joining Cleveland Cavaliers. The season he joined them, he was out injured after their 1st playoffs series, and we know how it ended for LeBron James and Co. playing without Kevin and Kyrie. The team who would defeat the helpless King in the 2015 finals were supposed to have Kevin instead of Klay, if not for Jerry West.

The 5-time All-Star Klay averaged 21 points in that season earning his first All-Star selection and also his first title with the Warriors. The cerebral shooter has averaged over 20 points in all the seasons after that year helping the Warriors to reach 5 NBA Finals and winning 3 of them.

Although Kevin, also a 5-time All-Star, could never reciprocate his Minnesota days and couldn’t average over 19 points in any season for the Cavaliers stay to date, he did help them win the 2016 NBA championship against Klay and the Warriors.

But it wasn’t the offensive side of the game the propelled Jerry West to stand against the decision to trade for Love. West believed Warriors were a defensive team and adding Love wouldn’t have them in that cause. Everyone is always in such awe of the Warriors’ offense that they forget how good they were defensively during the stretch of those 5-7 years. And Klay Thompson, one of the league’s best perimeter defenders was a big part of it.

Let’s see how the Warriors look when one of their core pieces finally comes back after two years of injury and rehabilitation.