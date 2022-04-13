“LeBron James, Bronny is watching, how could you say this?!”: Stephen A. Smith calls out Lakers superstar for saying this season was ‘not a failure at all’

LeBron James recently said that the Lakers season wasn’t a total failure, leaving the NBA world in shock, Stephen A. Smith reacts.

The Playoffs without a LeBron James team feels different. Not in a good way of course. But the King and his Lakers team couldn’t do much to prevent that from happening. And still, the man believes this season was not a failure.

Whenever big-name players join forces the term “Playoffs or Bust” always comes up, be it when Bron went to the Heat, or now when KD, Kyrie, and Harden came together in Brooklyn, or when Kawhi and PG came together in LA, they had to win.

Also read: “F*ck LeBron James and Michael Jordan they’ve nothing on this!”: Tom Brady trolled by NBA fans after the 7-time Super Bowl champion’s pickup basketball moves go viral on Twitter

None of those guys were in the decline of their careers, like the old vigilantes that joined forces in LA before the 2021-22 season started. So it was surely a “championship or bust” season if there is any meaning to that phrase.

But James believes it wasn’t an unsuccessful season for his team despite getting out of contention even for the play-in tournament when there were still two games remaining in the season.

“It’s not a failure at all … the results just didn’t happen for us.” LeBron James assesses the Lakers’ season. pic.twitter.com/Vdz77Nd26W — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 11, 2022

“LeBron James, Bronny is watching, how could you say this”: Stephen A. Smith

There were 22 teams in the NBA that had better records than the Purple and Gold’s 33-49 meaningless season. And yet the 4x champ believes it wasn’t an unsuccessful season. While ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith could be determined unfit for work for most of his takes, this right here is why he’s the top earner in the business.

Not only James is setting a wrong example for his teammates if he really wishes to run it back and win a chip with the Purple and Gold, but he’s also setting a wrong example for everyone who he is a role model for. And most of all his son, who’s sooner or later making his debut in the NBA.

Trying to prove that it’s okay to chase scoring titles and records and failing miserably as a team when you’re still of the best players in the league has already put a dent in his legacy. These statements would do nothing but add a few more while he is at it.

Also read: “LeBron James wants Mark Jackson to coach the Lakers, who said this about Savannah James!”: Twitter pulls out receipts of the former Warriors coach being flagrant on-air as the rumour mills churn