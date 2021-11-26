“I can find all types of chips that I use as my motivation”: DeMar DeRozan explains how people’s narrative of him being “washed” ignited his spark to put up an MVP type performance

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan explains how he has been using people’s narrative of him being “washed” as motivation.

Not many analysts and enthusiasts were convinced that acquiring DeMar DeRozan would be beneficial for the Chicago Bulls. Several people questioned DeRozan’s abilities, and whether or not he would fit well with Zach LaVine. In fact, in the offseason survey, numerous NBA executives and scouts termed DeRozan’s signing to the Bulls franchise as the “worst move” of the summer.

Proving every hater and nay-sayer wrong, the 4-time All-Star has been absolutely sensational to start his stint with the Bulls organization. The team is currently placed 3rd in the East with a 12-7 record. While LaVine has been phenomenal, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso have been energetic on the defensive end, huge credits for the squad’s success have to be given to DeMar.

DeMar DeRozan has been using all the hate and doubt as motivation to prove his naysayers wrong

To call DeMar’s first few games with the Bulls great would be a massive understatement. The 6-foot-6 highflyer has been breaking and creating several franchise records. Playing on an MVP level, the combo-guard has been averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal in the first 19 games as a Bulls player, while shooting on an efficient 48/33/90 split.

Recently, the 12-year veteran revealed how he used all the outside noise as his motivation to perform better. In an interview with “Offside“, the former USC Trojan stated:



“People [have been] saying I was washed for the last few years,” he told reporters earlier this week. “[There’s] the narrative [that I] ‘won’t fit’ [with Chicago and San Antonio]. I can find all types of chips that I use as my motivation. I just want to be a winner and enjoy this ride.”

Not many considered the Bulls as a title-contending team. However, this squad has managed to defeat some powerhouses like the Lakers, Nets, Jazz, among many others. If DeRozan keeps up his incredible production, Chicago could very well make a deep playoffs run this season.