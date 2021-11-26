“Steve Kerr subs me out as soon as I feel a rhythm going!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry shows his dissatisfaction with the new rotation pattern set by the Head Coach

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry speaks out about the new rotation pattern and how it affects his gameplay

The Golden State Warriors are 16-2 to start the season. After two seasons of being in the shadows and being targets for beatdowns, the Warriors have flipped the switch. They’re back to being on top of the league, and that is still without their second-best player in the mix yet.

There have been a lot of things that have led to the Dubs’ success this season. It could be the strengthened bench, it could be the improvements shown by the players, it could be a shift in mindset or a mix of it all. There has also been a change in Steve Kerr‘s rotation this season, specifically for Stephen Curry. Till the end of last season, Kerr had a specific pattern for Steph’s minutes, which didn’t change, no matter who they were facing. Stephen Curry wasn’t very pleased about that. This season, Steve Kerr changed it up, and guess what? Steph still doesn’t like it!

Stephen Curry opens up about Steve Kerr’s new rotation pattern

Being 16-2 to start the season, one would think the Warriors have it all sorted right? That couldn’t be further from the truth. The Warriors have still pieces that aren’t clicking. Players that yet have to return, and Stephen Curry yet has to start feeling like himself.

When asked about the new rotation pattern implemented by Steve Kerr, Steph said,

Steph says he’s still not completely 100% comfortable with his current rotation pattern. States specific momentum shifts where he feels a rhythm coming on, but has to be subbed out in the middle of quarters. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 25, 2021

It is true. There are games when we see Steph starting to heat up, but then Kerr pulls him out as Steph’s minutes for that frame are done. This causes to mess with the Chef’s rhythm, as one may have noticed.

Anyhow, it remains to be seen whether Steve Kerr would pay heed to what Steph had to say. It looks like he’d keep doing what he has been right now, but hopefully Kerr switches it up.