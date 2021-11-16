“I can go down the list of just being counted out, being looked over”: DeMar DeRozan roasts ESPN and critics who called him washed after putting up a show against LeBron-less Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center but it ended up being a DeMar DeRozan show rather than LakeShow.

The Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan punished the team which chose Russell Westbrook over him. Not only did he run through the Clippers defense on Sunday, he completely dismantled the Lakers on Monday.

DeRozan scored a combined 73 points in two straight nights at Staples Center. He played the best basketball of his life in his 13th year in the NBA.

Look at this move by the Homecoming King DeMar DeRozan 👀 vs Lakers

38 PTS, 6 AST, 65% FG vs Clippers

35 PTS, 5 AST, 75% FG

pic.twitter.com/jKx9RbijcI — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 16, 2021

The 5-time All-Star has led Chicago to be the 2nd best team in the Eastern Conference this season, averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and, 0.9 steals a game. Also his career-best plus-minus (8.5) and net rating (11.9).

But this tremendous form of his did not come without lows he was suffering since his surprising trade from the Raptors back in 2018.

DeMar DeRozan completely silenced his critiques

Although DeMar didn’t have a bad year in any of his three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged over 21 points each of those three seasons. But, Pop’s Spurs were going through a reformation during that period and DeRozan never got the opportunity to lead that team to contention or for the Playoffs.

So he was not considered as good as he once was in Toronto. After the game against the Lakers, DeRozan cited people calling him “washed” in recent years and questioning his fit with the Bulls.

As if that not was enough motivation for the Los Angeles native he was snubbed by LeBron James and Co for Russell Westbrook this offseason. And boy did he make them pay Monday night.

DeRozan along with Zach LaVine was looking like he did not want to take the game to the second half. He torched Westbrook and Co, scoring 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting including 2-for-4 from perimeter.

Still, the Lakers were just 9 behind after the first quarter, so the duo came back and finished the job. DeRozan ended up with season-high 38 points along with 6 dimes 3 rebounds, a steal, and a block. He made his statement, Bulls sunk the Lakers 121-103.