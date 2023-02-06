“Someday I Will Be Recognized Over Nikola Jokic!”: Trae Young Comes Out Swinging After Nuggets Star’s Achievement

Trae Young isn’t having the best season, right now. There have been reports resurfacing of the man being difficult to play with, his beef with John Collins being the prime example. To add onto that, his Hawks sit just 8th in the East, having won just 5 of their last 10 games. And as if there needed to be a cherry on top, he wasn’t selected as an All-Star this season.

So, yes, these aren’t the greatest of times for Young’s NBA resume.

However, it isn’t all bad. After all, Trae Young was on top of the NBA’s list for total assists this season… until Nikola Jokic recently usurped him.

As you’d expect, the Hawks’ star wasn’t too happy about the ordeal. But, unbeknownst to fans, his anger has turned out to be very much justified.

Trae Young calls out the NBA community for not hailing him with the same love as Nikola Jokic

At this point, Nikola Jokic has made it a habit to have an MVP-caliber season. So of course, with every new achievement he adds to the list, there is going to be a ton of fanfare around it.

Of course, as we mentioned earlier, Trae Young wasn’t quite as thrilled. Take a look at the Twitter interaction below to find out why.

Total assists shows more durability than anything. Just blessed to be at the top the last two years. #NoShadeThisWay 😮‍💨

Someday it’ll be recognized. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 6, 2023

Admittedly, Trae Young does have a point here.

Until now, he was the leader when it came to the stat. However, at the time, no one even thought to bring it up.

But now that Nikola Jokic has usurped him by just 2 assists, it seems like the world up and decided to remember the leaderboard exists.

Hopefully, this statement of his can help fans appreciate his game a bit more going forward.

What are Trae Young’s averages from this season?

After 47 games played, Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game.

He is also shooting 43% from the field, 32.1% from three, and 88.3% from the charity stripe.

