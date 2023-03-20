“I Could Climb Shaquille O’Neal Like a Tree”: Lakers Star’s Thirst Trap Picture Was a Bit Extreme for Emmy Winning Show Host

There have been many tall NBA players who have towered over practically most of the world. However, very few can boast of being as big as Shaquille O’Neal. The 7ft 1″ center may have been shorter than players like Yao Ming, but his width made him a lot more stronger and intimidating. And in all fairness, Shaq wasn’t all that ‘short’ either.

Even by NBA standards, Shaq is a large man. But compared to the average population, he is a giant. He is far too big to live what some may consider a normal life. Being that tall makes even the normalest of tasks feel excruciating. And there is no dearth of people wondering how difficult it may be for O’Neal to maintain a normal intimate life.

Sherri Sheffield is a part of the trope that questioned Shaq’s ‘private life.’ On her Day-time Show, Sherri reacted to O’Neal’s thirst trap pictures and pointed out how most of his partners were shorter than him.

Sherri shed light on the difficulties of being O’Neal’s partner

In an episode of her show, Sherri decided to react to Shaq’s thirst trap picture. The photo showed O’Neal shirtless and ripped in a gym. Sherri immediately pointed out that the legendary Lakers center was as big as a tree. She also shared how she wondered about O’Neal’s intimate life. Per Sherri, it wouldn’t be easy for his partners.

Sherri: “When I say, I could climb this man like a tree, I mean it. Do you see all of the grooves in his stomach I could put my foot in to climb on this man?” The 2009 Emmy Award-winning host continued, “Shaquille O’Neal, how do you go to bed with the women you are with? You are huge. Shaquille O’Neal is 7ft 1″. His girlfriend Nischelle Turner is 5ft 7″. His ex-girlfriend Hoops was 5ft 2″.”

In all fairness, Sherri certainly has a good point. Shaq is indeed humongous and it must be difficult to maintain normal intimacy. That being said, this has never stopped him from being in a relationship. Though, it is surprising that he still chooses much shorter women (compared to Shaq) to date.

Shaquille O’Neal was once asked about the issues he faces with his partners

While on the Pivot Podcast, former NFL player Channing Crowder bluntly asked O’Neal about the challenges he faces in his s*x life. Crowder pointed out that Shaq was too big to have normal s*xual relationships. Shaq then explained that it was all about geometry.

Shaq: “It’s all about geometry. 7’1”, and look. The head is right there, and the mid-section is right where it needs to be. Geometry. That’s why you gotta arch that back.”

Well, it’s good to know Shaq found a way to make it work with his partners. But then, despite being a legendary player, there are certain compromises even Shaq had to make.