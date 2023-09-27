“I Didn’t Have That Pressure!”: Dwyane Wade Discussed LeBron James and Bronny, Sympathizes With Son Zaire About Constant Comparisons

Dwyane Wade recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay where they discussed a number of things. One of them had to do with what it was like having children play basketball like him. In the coming years, the NBA will see several second-generation superstars enter the league. The likes of Bronny James, Bryce James, and Kiyan Anthony are all highly touted prospects already. Even D-Wade’s own son, Zaire Wade once showed boatloads of potential. However, Wade believes it is a difficult position to be in and sympathizes with the lot of them.

Wade, LeBron James, and Carmelo Anthony all entered the league at the same time. Joining the ranks of the NBA’s best in 2003, all three of them came in with no legacies to live up to. Essentially, they had to make a name for themselves and work hard to this point, where they are now legendary figures in the sport. Unfortunately, this has put high expectations on their children. And, while it can be a boon, it may also prove to be a double-edged sword.

Dwyane Wade sympathizes with his son Zaire and the children of other NBA superstars

Recently, Dwyane Wade pondered about the pressure that comes with being the family member of a Hall of Fame athlete. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe, the two discussed what it is like having someone they know working in their field of expertise. In this case, D-Wade has his son Zaire Wade, who also plays basketball.

Elaborating further, Wade revealed that he himself never felt the pressure of having to live up to expectations. As such, he has no idea what Zaire is experiencing. However, he believes there are pros and cons to this situation. While it may be tough having a Hall of Fame father, it has also opened doors for Zaire that most other players don’t have opening for them.

At the end of the day, it is up to him and others like LeBron James’ kids, Bronny and Bryce James, and Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony to utilize these perks. They either “shut people up”, or “keep them talking”. So, all Flash can do is sympathize with them as they navigate this difficult path.

“I never had that pressure. I had an older brother who was good, but he wasn’t Hall of Fame good. And so, I have no idea what Zaire is experiencing. But for me and to me, none of that really matters when you’re in between those lines. So, having a dad with this name and in this sport can get you in the door, can get you looks, and also have people talking about you. It works both ways. So for me, it’s about what you do when you get between the lines. If you shut people up, or you keep them talking. I don’t understand my son’s journey. I sympathize with him!”

It is a fair assessment from D-Wade, who had a long and fruitful career in the NBA. When push comes to shove, there is only so much he can do as a parent. Now, it’s up to the kids to decide just how far and long they want their career in sports to be.

Zaire Wade has decided to completely ignore all the critics as he plays in the BAL

Currently, Zaire Wade is plying his trade in the Basketball Africa League. An interesting choice on his end, and certainly one that the critics did not expect from him. After all, he is the son of the legendary Dwyane Wade. However, at this point in time, all that does not matter to Zaire.

The 21-year-old guard has had to deal with constant comparisons to his father and has been especially criticized for not making it in the NBA. But, this has stopped bothering him, as he has matured and is now focused on his own journey.