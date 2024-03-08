“My Life Is Over”: Dwyane Wade Confesses Having First Child Messed Him Up

The entry of Dwyane Wade into the NBA in 2003 marked a defining chapter in his journey. After all, the Chicago-born had to deal with several socio-economical challenges ahead of fulfilling his lifelong dream. One of those was the birth of his first child, Zaire Wade, with his then-girlfriend Siohvaughn Funches-Wade during his college sophomore year in 2002. It entirely messed up the shooting guard at that time as he reflected on it in the latest episode of ‘Dinners With DeMar’.

Advertisement

On the podcast, the 3x champion candidly admitted the hardships of becoming a parent while shedding light on his inability to grasp the change.

“When you grow up in the community, you process things internally…We don’t know how to be vulnerable. It wasn’t passed down to us. So, when I had my son in college, it messed me up first. Obviously, I’m thinking my life is over,” he stated.

Advertisement

Consequently, the situation surrounding his college life, career, family, and newborn became too much to handle for him at one point. The difficulties sustained as Wade refused to actively seek mentors to find solutions. Eventually, the game of basketball turned into his way out of a chaotic circle as it shifted the outlook of the 6ft 4″ guard.

“I just leaned on basketball so much. That was my therapy. Any time I was confused, any time I needed answers whatever, I just go to the ball, I just go to the game and I go in the gym,” he mentioned.

His drive to succeed and outperform his peers was majorly fueled during this period as the Miami Heat quickly recognized that. Down the line, what once seemed like the end of the world, became his biggest source of motivation as a competitor. Interestingly, the instance carried a significant weight as it came to his aid yet again just a few years later.

A recurring theme in the journey of Dwyane Wade

Soon after entering the NBA, Wade took the league by storm while his gameplay set a benchmark. His displays secured him an All-Rookie First Team spot in 2004 as the hype remained on the rise. The 2006 championship win, along with the Finals MVP award, further solidified his status as an emerging figure.

Amidst the delightful moments, the cracks began to re-appear in his social life. Difficulties began with his then-wife Siohvaughn as the couple eventually filed for a divorce in 2007. The conflict lasted over the custody of their children, Zaire and Zaya, for more than half a decade. In the end, Wade received full custody of his son and daughter in 2013, putting an end to the complications.

Advertisement

Throughout this entire period, the 13x All-Star had to continue with his endeavors on the court. Despite the off-court challenges, the Heat guard kept his focus on improving his gameplay just like the last time. Looking back, periods such as these cemented his legacy as a Hall of Famer as DWade became an inspiration.