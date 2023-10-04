“So Well Versed in Alcohol Prices”: Dwyane Wade Suspiciously Questions 21-Year-Old Son Zaire, Gets Response From Jamie Foxx

Netflix s The Redeem Team Screening – LA American former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade wearing Gucci and son/American professional basketball player Zaire Wade arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix s The Redeem Team held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM Los Angeles CA United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xCollinxXavier/ImagexPressxAgencyxABACAx 825747_027 CollinxXavier/ImagexPressxAgencyxABACAx 825747_027 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was involved in a hilarious exchange with his 21-year old so, Zaire Wade. Dwyane initially posted a video of a conversation about alcohol prices with Zaire at his home. Zaire pointed out multiple bottles from Wade’s liquor collection and was well-versed with the prices of the bottles as well. Wade posted the clip on Instagram wondering how his son knew so much about liquor prices, and ended up getting a response from actor Jamie Foxx as well.

Advertisement

Now 21, Zaire Wade plays for the Cape Town Tigers in South Africa and seems to be visiting home during the offseason. Dwyane will obviously be amazed by how quickly his son has grown up and now seems to have a little too much information about liquor.

Dwyane Wade shares hilarious video of his son listing out alcohol prices

On Dwayne Wade’s Instagram, the father-son duo was seen engaged in a hilarious conversation. Zaire, who has only recently reached the legal drinking age, pointed out several bottles from the collection and knew the prices as well.

Advertisement

The video also proved to be an opportunity for fans to view Wade’s utterly impressive alcohol collections. Zaire, after listing out a couple of bottles that cost $4000 and $6000, claimed that his father should not be paying as much as he does for them.

Regardless, Dwyane was obviously suspicious, as any father would be, and posted the following question on Instagram:

“My question to @zaire is how did you get so well versed in alcohol prices? 🤔😂”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cx-6p93uIaK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Zaire in response, had a hilarious question of his own:

Advertisement

“…. 21 …. Can you do something for me🤣🤣”

The post also resulted in a response from none other than actor Jamie Foxx, who had a compliment for a particular bottle of whisky:

“That @bsbwhiskey go hard tho. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾”

While Wade was concerned about his son’s knowledge of alcohol prices, Foxx was simply focused on BSB whisky, which he also seems to be a fan of.

Zaire Williams wants his father for a hilarious favor in response to the Instagram clip

Zaire, now 21, is legally allowed to drink both in the US and South Africa, where the limit is 18. He obviously either wanted to borrow one of his father’s bottles or had some other alcohol-related favor he wanted to ask.

His first comment on the post was directed at George Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila company. While he did not reveal what he meant by the second, one can presume he already told his father what it was he wanted.

Zaire has had a decent start to life in Cape Town and moved to the country back in February 2023. While he also had a stint in the NBA G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, he is unlikely to make it to the NBA anytime soon. He has had a couple of serious injuries which have obivously had an impact on his career as well.