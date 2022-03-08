“I haven’t listened to Draymond Green’s podcast yet!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr comments about his DPOY’s return, what he brings to the table

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Draymond Green targetting 14th March as his potential date of return

The Golden State Warriors can’t seem to put a stop to their troubles. After losing three games in a row for the first time this season, the Warriors have extended that streak to five now. Their latest loss in Denver didn’t hurt as much as the others, however. Moses Moody and Jordan Poole put up excellent performances, and kept the Warriors within striking range for most of the night, without their stars.

Today, Draymond Green gave all of Dubnation a news worth rejoicing. Green, who’s known as the heart and soul of the team, has given 14th March as the date he’s targetting for his return. This news, however, came minutes after Steve Kerr said he had no update about Draymond’s return date.

Steve Kerr says they’re optimistic Draymond Green will return soon, but there’s still no set target date. — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 8, 2022

Steve Kerr comments about the date Draymond Green set, his impact on return

The Golden State Warriors and their fans, all have been keenly awaiting Draymond Green’s return. Green is the heart and soul of the team and is a core reason the Warriors have been successful this season. Minutes after Steve Kerr claimed there is no return date targetted, Green dropped a clip of this week’s podcast episode. There, he is seen claiming to return on the 14th.

After the game, Kerr was informed of the same, to which he replied by saying he hasn’t caught the episode yet.

“I haven’t listened to Draymond’s podcast yet” 😂 Kerr responds to Dray saying he’s targeting March 14 for a return pic.twitter.com/KYJn2N1ljg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Kerr also talked about how Green’s return would impact the team.

Kerr on Draymond’s eventual return: “He’s going to fix a lot of things, but he can’t fix everything” pic.twitter.com/Dvvoj6afrQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Steve knows Draymond is returning from a back injury, and those can be tricky. Knowing Green, he would try to fix everything, but realistically, he can’t do it all alone. However, getting Draymond back on the court alone should sort quite a few troubles for the Dubs.

14th March can’t come fast enough for the Dubs fans.