Jeff Teague Expands Upon Not Being Able To Guard Derrick Rose

Having played in the 2010s, Jeff Teague has gone up against numerous all-time great point guards. He’s seen the dominance of Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving and also the rise of youngsters like Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and De’Aaron Fox, among others. However, the player that he most dreaded facing off was Derrick Rose.

Advertisement

Teague has often expressed his admiration for Rose. According to the former NBA player, the healthy version of D-Rose was the hardest player he’s ever had to defend. Reiterating the same topic once again on the Club 520 Podcast, the 2021 NBA champ explained how the 2011 Most Valuable Player was virtually impossible to contain.

“All-time (tough cover), it’s D-Rose, bro. Seriously nothing you can do bro you could back all the way up in the paint, you could sit on the dots, he will run at you, just jump over you. You like ‘what the f**k’. So then, if you get close he run right by you. You get medium he cross you.”

“I’m like bro I can’t guard this fool. That’s why I tell y’all every highlight if you go look when he run that MVP year I’m probably on 50% of them bro,” Teague said.

Teague was the starting point guard for the Atlanta Hawks during Rose’s peak with the Chicago Bulls. Hence, he was always unfortunate enough to be given the task of guarding him. As one can expect, in the 24 times that they’ve faced each other across their careers, Rose has recorded more points (19-10.5), assists (6-5.4), and rebounds (3.4-2.7).

However, the 2015 All-Star was lucky enough to share the court with his competitor during their stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was during this time when Rose lodged one of the most special 50-point games in NBA history.

Rose told Teague that he was “getting 50”

Derrick Rose has had a career filled with injuries. Hence, his 50-point game during the 2018-2019 season came as a pleasant surprise to the basketball community. While everybody was left stunned, Teague had an idea about Rose’s scoring outburst.

Almost six years after the moment took place, Teague revealed that his then-teammate claimed that he was going to “go for” a 50-point performance before tip-off.

“I was like, ‘Damn, we’re about to play Ricky. They prolly bout to boo the sh*t out of me. And my foot was really hurtin’ I could not play. D-Rose was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’m going for it.’ I said, ‘Goin for what ni**a?’ He like ’50, I’m getting 50 tonight’,” Teague recollected his interaction with Rose.

Jeff Teague remembering the D Rose 50-point game is the best things you’ll see today. One of the greatest moments in Timberwolves history. (Via @club520podcast) pic.twitter.com/VC6zJ2Aqcp — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) February 8, 2024

Having sustained a plethora of serious injuries, the 50-point production was emotional for the three-time All-Star. To date, the performance is etched in the memories in the hearts of avid basketball enthusiasts. It will also be a moment that Teague will always cherish from his 12-year NBA career.