“You’re Pregnant?”: Jasmine Jordan Reflects on Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy’s ‘Boggling’ Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Michael Jordan has a reputation as a fierce competitor and a bona fide ‘killer’ in the NBA community. Such an image of Jordan has been cultivated through countless stories, accounts and anecdotes from players, reporters and talking heads, portraying the Chicago Bulls legend as someone obsessed with winning and one-upping everyone on the court. There’s no doubt that MJ was a formidable figure both on and off the court, and sometimes even his peers were intimidated by him. However, Jordan’s eldest daughter, Jasmine Jordan, has always maintained that Michael Jordan is a diametrically opposite man in the house. She recently revealed during an interview how her parents reacted to the news of her pregnancy.

After 17 years of conjugal life, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy’s divorce was finalized in 2006 through a staggering $168 million settlement. The couple have three children together-sons Marcus and Jeffrey, and daughter Jasmine. Jasmine Jordan has always stressed her desire to break out of her father’s shadow and build an identity of her own. After a stint as the Basketball Operations Coordinator with the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan started working as a field representative for the Jordan brand. In her current job, Jasmine works with many high profile WNBA players and seeks to empower female athletes and women’s sports in general.

Jasmine Jordan was nervous telling her parents that she’s pregnant

During a recent interview with Birth Queen, Jasmine Jordan opened up about her pregnancy and what she experienced at the time. She revealed that she learned about her pregnancy from an OB-GYN doctor 10 weeks after conception. After telling her partner, a nervous Jasmine called her parents to give them the news.

She left her father a message thinking he’d be busy. However, Jordan called immediately and instinctively asked if she was pregnant. Jasmine recounted the whole conversation to the interviewer, which seemed to still baffle her:

“He[Jordan] was like, ‘You pregnant!’ I said, ‘Huh?’ He was like, ‘You’re pregnant, aren’t you?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Wait, really?’…He said, ‘Oh da*n, well, father’s intuition. Congrats!…I don’t know I just felt it, I just felt that’s why you’re calling…Na it’s good boo, I’m happy for you. Everything’s fine.‘”

Meanwhile, her mother Juanita called Jasmine having finished her appointment. After receiving the news, the 64-year-old remained silent for a while. After that, she screamed in joy on the phone and told her daughter that she had actually dropped the phone in excitement. Her parents’ elated reactions pacified Jasmine Jordan’s anxiousness to a large extent. “Both my parents were very excited and very supportive. And that gave me the energy to be excited,” the 30-year-old said later on in the interview.

Michael Jordan has a soft spot in his heart

Jasmine Jordan has highlighted on numerous occasions how her father has a sweet spot in his heart for his family. During the same interview, she revealed how she used to make ‘ugly’ designs for Air Jordans when she was a child. And MJ still sent them to the company and build prototypes to show her daughter.

Jasmine has also disclosed in the past how her son has his grandfather “wrapped around in his finger“.

Jasmine Jordan is married to pro basketball player Rakeem Christmas. The couple welcomed their son Rakeem Michael Christmas in 2019.