“Kevin Porter better not be in the NBA for too long after this!”: Chris Mannix believes Rockets guard’s time in the league should be up after his latest locker room incidents

Houston Rockets’ shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. is again in the headlines for wrong reasons, almost 2 years after several incidents in Cleveland.

The year 2021 for Houston Rockets started in quite a tumultuous fashion like the start of last year. But it wasn’t related to a forced trade situation like James Harden’s. This time, it was a feud between the coach and the players.

The Houston Rockets suspended Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an argument the two players got into with assistant head coach John Lucas II, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The argument was the result of Lucas challenging multiple players at halftime during Houston’s 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on New Year’s eve, including Porter and Wood, but it was Porter who lost his temper. He threw an object and left the Toyota Center, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: After Rockets assistant John Lucas called out multiple players including Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood at halftime tonight vs. Nuggets, Porter had a heated exchange with Lucas, threw an object and promptly left the arena – and Wood refused to sub into second half. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

And some experts think it’s time for the Rockets to get rid of the 21-year-old.

Kevin Porter Jr.’s time in NBA is getting shorter with each antic

Porter has had a number of off-court problems during his career. He was suspended by USC for “personal conduct issues” but still managed to get drafted No. 30 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. His antics in the Land had already made his reputation worse. Sports Illustrated’s senior writer thinks this rift should be the final nail in the coffin.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix says Houston should get rid of Kevin Porter Jr. “Waive him. Release him. Whatever. Eat what’s left of the $1.8 million he’s owed this season and the $3.2 million he’s got next and move on.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/Cldvg1ij54 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2022

Just in his sophomore year in the NBA, Kevin was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun and marijuana in November 2020, but those charges were dropped. His time with the Cavaliers ended after an outburst following the team’s decision to move his locker. He was also accused of punching a woman in August 2020 but wasn’t charged for it.

Even though he had a decent start to life in Houston, Porter’s attitude always overshadows his game. Saturday was just the latest incident in what has been a short but turbulent career. Although it’s his first escapade in a Rockets uniform, it shouldn’t be treated like one.