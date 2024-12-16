“I Don’t Give a D*mn”: Byron Scott Says Rookie Kobe Bryant Wanted to Win, Didn’t Care About Having Friends

If there’s one enduring basketball legacy that NBA great Kobe Bryant left behind, it’s the “Mamba mentality.” The Black Mamba, as Kobe was known, was fueled by a legendarily competitive spirit and drive to be great, and it led him to become one of the most accomplished players in league history.

Advertisement

Kobe left an impression on everyone, from teammates to coaches to opponents, during his playing days. NBA lifer Byron Scott had the good fortune to be Kobe’s teammate and later his coach, and he recently spoke about that experience on his podcast Byron Scott’s Fast Break.

Scott spent most of his playing days as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and after two seasons in Indiana and one in Vancouver, he returned to the purple and gold for the final season of his career. There, he crossed paths with an 18-year-old rookie named Kobe Bryant.

As Scott told former sixth-man extraordinaire Lou Williams on his podcast, it was quickly apparent that Kobe had what it took to be great. “I didn’t come here to get friends, I came here to win. I want to be one of the best … no, I want to be one of the greatest of all time,” Scott recounted Kobe saying.

It was clear even at that young age that Kobe was set on becoming the greatest ever and making friends, to him, would only become an obstacle. And even though his teammate was only a pup, Scott knew he wasn’t lying. “I looked at him, I saw the way he practiced all day, and I said, ‘Yeah, you will be.'”

Williams, who played for 17 years in the NBA himself, understood just how rare that kind of work ethic was for a player that young, saying that it took him a while to find himself in the league because he had been able to get by on talent alone for so long. Kobe was one of the most talented players to ever play the game, but he also understood that to be the greatest, he needed to work the hardest. That’s what made him special, and that’s what the Mamba mentality was all about.

Kobe went on to win five championships and an MVP on the way to fulfilling his dream of becoming one of the greatest of all time, and just as he was there when Scott retired, the NBA circle of life became complete when Scott returned to L.A. to coach him during the final two seasons of his extraordinary career.

Kobe’s will to win never faded in his 20-year career

Even when his playing days were nearing an end, Kobe’s drive never diminished. Current Minnesota Timberwolf Julius Randle spent the first four years of his career with the Lakers, and he got to see Kobe’s intensity firsthand.

Randle recalled an incident from his rookie season that perfectly summed up how competitive Kobe was. Randle appeared on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast this summer to tell the story, saying that there was a commotion in the locker room and that when he went to check, there was “ice and candy on the floor,” and Kobe was “damn near in tears because they lost four games in a row” at the beginning of the season.

What impressed Randle so much was that Kobe already had five championships and was still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, yet he still had that same intense desire to win. Even that torn Achilles couldn’t totally keep Kobe down, as he famously stayed in the game after tearing it to sink two free throws, proving once again that there have been few if any players that could match his competitiveness.

Kobe played his last game over eight years ago, and of course, he had to end it in his own signature way by dropping 60 points on the Jazz. As incredible as that was, nobody who had ever watched him was surprised.