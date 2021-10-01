“LeBron James has the best sneaker game on the Lakers roster”: 4-time Finals MVP pips Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in dressing room poll results

LeBron James wins the best dressed, best dunker, sneaker king, and player with most energy categories titles in the Lakers locker room. The Lakers IG post shows James voting for himself in all categories he won.

It seems like the recent NBA polls seemed to have rubbed LeBron James the wrong way. The results of the best NBA player and race to the 2022 MVP, in what many believe, had the Lakers superstar snubbed. Entering his 19th year in the league, King James is at the center of aspersions.

The 36-year old had a disappointing 2020-21 campaign with the Lakers being unable to defend their crown. James missed 27 games, the highest so far in his career. The 4x NBA champion had suffered a high ankle sprain that would continue to haunt him in the playoffs as well.

James’ critics saw this as a perfect opportunity to write him off. The Lakers made some significant changes to their roster, adding a lot of veteran talent. Despite these players being highly accomplished, the internet has been trolling the team. One of the reasons being these players are way past their prime.

Also read: “LeBron James should not play in any arena that bans NBA players for being unvaccinated”: Senator Ted Cruz suggests that the Lakers superstar stand up for the likes of Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins

Recently, the Lakers locker room voted for the best dressed, sneaker king, and best dunker. The list included many other categories as well. Interestingly, James voted for himself.

LeBron James voted for himself

The LA Lakers recently conducted a fun poll amongst its roster to break the ice heading into the 2021-22 season. The poll had some fun categories ranging from best dressed to the messiest locker room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

Out of the ten categories, LeBron James won four, which was the most. The former scoring champion was the best dressed, sneaker king, most energetic, and the best dunker. Interestingly James voted for himself in all of the above categories.

There is no doubt that James has a great wardrobe, especially when it comes to his formal wear. The superstar even has a signature shoe collection with sports giant Nike. The 36-year old is a walking highlight reel when it comes to dunking.

Some of the other categories included class clown, best hair, and messiest locker. Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, and Anthony Davis were the winners of these awards.

Also read: “Anthony Davis cannot be counted on to be on the court every night”: NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith slams Lakers superstar’s injury-prone nature ahead of championship season alongside LeBron James

The poll seemed to be a fun way for the players to get to know each other. The Lakers have revamped their roster to a large extent going into the 2021-22 season.

Though James voted for himself, one cannot deny he fits each of the categories he won.