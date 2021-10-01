Basketball

“LeBron James has the best sneaker game on the Lakers roster”: 4-time Finals MVP pips Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in dressing room poll results

"LeBron James has the best sneaker game on the Lakers roster": 4-time Finals MVP pips Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook in dressing room poll results
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I would've fired everybody there": Sixers legend Charles Barkley reveals the hilarious reason why he isn't an NBA GM in an interview with Chris Myers
Next Article
"Russell Westbrook is going to get it done this year": Stephen A. Smith is optimistic about the former MVPs debut with the LA Lakers
Latest Posts