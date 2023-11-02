“I Don’t Have the Answer”: Russell Westbrook Shrugs Off Reporters When Asked About James Harden’s Fit With the Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Houston Rockets Guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Houston Rockets Guard James Harden (13) give high fives during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers on November 22, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: NOV 22 Rockets at Clippers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon191122016

After the recent James Harden trade to LA, Russell Westbrook‘s reaction was anticipated and inevitable. And, it came after the recent battle of stars between two teams out of Los Angeles, the Clippers and the Lakers. However, the men in gold and purple found their way to victory, in the overtime thriller, with the King taking charge, on the court. After the Clippers were handed their second loss, this season, Russell Westbrook addressed the media, shared by Tomer Azarly on X.

Since the news of Harden being traded to the Clippers got out, various analysts and NBA enthusiasts, including Stephen A. Smith, have been concerned about how the situation between two primary ball handlers would work.

Reinforcing this, a media person asked the point guard about how Harden coming together with the squad would work. Russ did not seem too happy to face similar questions repeatedly and attempted to shrug it off, “Give it a break, y’all. It’ll be a process”.

Additionally, he denied being part of “the process” and disassociated himself from whatever was going on behind the scenes, simply replying,

“I don’t have the answer. I don’t know, I don’t predict the future… but it’s gonna be a process, ita gonna be good games, bad games. It’s not just gonna come together perfectly fine.”

https://twitter.com/TomerAzarly/status/1719973155740225553?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clippers have undoubtedly built one of the finest squads of the league with Kawhi, George, Russ, and now Harden. However, now it is up to the head coach Tyronn Lue to figure out how the intricacies.

Russell Westbrook seems tired of answering behind-the-scene questions

After the Clippers won their last game against Orlando Magic, Russ faced similar questions in the post-game presser. A media person asked him about PJ Tucker and James Harden coming together once again. However, Russ was evidently tired of trade questions and hilariously tried to avoid them,

“I’ll tell you right now, James [Harden] and PJ [Tucker] are off limits til it’s official, so I got nothing for you… Anything else y’all got?”

https://twitter.com/TomerAzarly/status/1719613107788800008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

By his reaction, it is clear that the PG is tired of similar trade-related questions from the media and wants to talk just about the game. Even though, curiosity of how the Clippers’ future will unfold seems justified, it is not the first time the two are teaming up.

Harden and Russ have been part of the same roster in OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets. They even took the Thunders to their NBA finals in 2011-12, the fourth time in the franchise’s history and the first time since 1996. Going by this, Harden’s move can be a boon for the team. For now, the Clippers fans can just wait for the season to unfold and trust their favorite team.