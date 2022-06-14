“I feel like being here, it’s just such a winning culture”: Andrew Wiggins can’t thank the Warriors enough for his growth after being labeled bust

Andrew Wiggins is all praise for the Warriors organization post his heroic performance in a crucial Game Five, expressing his wish to stay in the Bay Area.

It was a special night for Andrew Wiggins at the Chase Center, who perhaps had the biggest game of his career. Amid a disappointing game from Stephen Curry, Mr. Fantastic took reigns of the Warriors’ offense, with significant contributions from Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Gary Payton II.

Wiggins put on a show at both ends of the floor, silencing those doubting him since his selection as a starter in the 2022 ASG. The former ROTY recorded his 2nd consecutive double-double game, shooting 45.8% from the field in the Finals.

Andrew Wiggins tonight: 26 PTS

13 REB

2 STL

12-23 FG

43 MINS Best player on the floor. pic.twitter.com/xcTO6dt70C — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

Wiggins had nothing but love and appreciation for his teammates and the Warriors organization. The Canadian native has shown tremendous growth in the Dubs jersey. Steve Kerr and his staff have not only groomed the former T-Wolves player but have helped him identify his assets.

Andrew Wiggins on his teammates say: “That’s love. That’s what makes all this work. We all support each other.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 14, 2022

Also read: “Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Andre Iguodala?”: Skip Bayless hints at Mr. Fantastic whisking away FMVP under Stephen Curry

However, it hasn’t been an easy journey for Wiggins, getting rid of the tag of being called a bust.

Andrew Wiggins confesses his wish to stay with the Warriors.

The 1st in the 2014 draft, Wiggins was selected by the Timberwolves. The 6″7′ forward played 8-seasons in Minnesota but underperformed according to expectations, considering being the 1st pick. Nevertheless, Wiggins’ graph as a player wasn’t too appealing.

Thus in a shocking turn of events, he was traded overnight to the Warriors, something Wiggins outrightly despised. The Warriors All-Star continues to hold a grudge against former T-Wolves president Gersson Rosas, who made a lot of false promises to him.

Fortunately for Wiggins, the trade has worked as a blessing in disguise. The 27-year-old found the perfect leadership playing under Steph, Klay, and Draymond, who have nurtured him into a star player. Thus he cannot thank the organization enough.

Andrew Wiggins on the Warriors organization: “I feel like being here, it’s just such a winning culture… They always put you in a position to succeed.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 14, 2022

With just one win away from lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy, Wiggins could account for one of the greatest success stories in the NBA.

Also read: “Andrew Wiggins’ $148 million contract is more than Michael Jordan’s NBA career earnings!”: Despite inflation adjustments, the Warriors star’s contract is far greater than the Bulls legend’s NBA purse