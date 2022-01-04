“I admire how Dirk Nowitzki played for one franchise for his whole career!”: Nikola Jokic admits he looks up to Mavericks legend despite recent blowout loss to the franchise

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic heaped praises on Mavericks superstar Dirk Nowitzki and hinted at remaining loyal to the Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks improved their position in the western conference after a huge win last night over Denver Nuggets. With Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr.’s return, Mavs are looking to regain their #4 seed or possibly higher in January.

Denver Nuggets on the other hand have been extremely short-handed right from the beginning. The Covid outbreak exacerbated their situation, however, Nikola Jokic kept them afloat. They are currently occupying the 5th position in the west and if the Joker can lead them to the playoffs they can expect Jamal Murray and MPJ to return.

Nikola Jokic respects Dirk Nowitzknbai for not abandoning the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are retiring #41 and rightfully so. Dirk Nowitzki brought them their first championship and one of the most cherished ones last decade. 33-year old Dirk defeated prime LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and the stacked Heat team to lead the Mavs to a title.

However, his time with them was not always so shiny and bright. The team as well and Dirk believed in each other and remained loyal. Dallas Mavericks were true underdogs that season. Nikola Jokic respects him for being with one franchise throughout his career. The Nuggets center said, ” He didn’t abandon the team. I really, really admire him for that.”

Nikola Jokic asked about what he admires about Dirk: “He’s one of the few guys that are playing for one team for their whole career. … I really, really admire him for that. … He didn’t abandon the team.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 4, 2022

Jokic is in a similar situation with the Denver Nuggets. They have a young core but not all the right pieces to match up with the superteams. In the past few postseasons, they have far exceeded expectations defeating the LA Clippers with Kawhi and PG. Jokic has made his intentions to remain loyal very clear in the past.

The trio of Jamal Murray, MPJ, and Nikola Jokic will be a formidable one in the future if they manage to remain healthy.

