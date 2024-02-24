“I Get Paid So Much Money That It Don’t Matter”: Kevin Durant Has 0 Excuses For Himself Being Out Of Rhythm

Credits: Feb 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns had a sour return from the All-Star break, losing 123-113 to the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined to score 70 points and lead the Mavericks to their seventh straight win. Kevin Durant had a rough night, as he shot only 9-of-22 from the field, including 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, for 23 points. In the locker room after the game, the veteran forward was asked if he lacked shooting rhythm.

Claiming that there’s no excuse for the missing shots and he should do better, Durant replied,

“I get paid so much money that it don’t matter about a rhythm. I’ve just got to figure it out. There’s no excuse for me missing shots. I feel like I should make every shot. And tonight I missed (13), and I feel like I should have made them. And that’s the standard I hold myself to and other people hold me to.”

KD also credited the Mavericks’ defense for double-teaming him aggressively and forcing five turnovers.

The 35-year-old is leading the offense for the Suns with Devin Booker and is averaging 28.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Putting All-star numbers consistently in a star-stud team is something many NBA fans are appreciating. So, a low performance on a few nights is acceptable. However, Durant taking accountability for his poor shooting performance and acknowledging he needs to convert at a higher rate is commendable.

The former MVP rarely has off nights on the offensive end and when he had one, he did not shrug it off as a one-off and took responsibility.

Kevin Durant shows leadership that Charles Barkley claimed he lacked

Kevin Durant’s fascinating breakdown of his poor performance against the Mavericks showcases that he’s leading by example and demanding that he be perfect to ensure the best results for his team. He’s proving to Charles Barkley that he was wrong about the Suns superstar’s leadership skill. During the All-Star game, the Hall of Famer said,

“No disrespect to Kevin [Durant]. Kevin’s a follower. He’s not a leader. He’s proven that on all his stops.”

Durant dismissed Barkley’s accusation in a Boardroom interview, saying,

“You got to sell what you are doing as well and I haven’t sold it enough. I don’t feel like I need to. I don’t feel like I want my people to call me a leader.”

Durant’s assessment of his performance against the Mavericks could be him “selling” his leadership and changing the narrative about his role as a veteran in the locker room. Regardless, expect a better showing from him in the Suns’ next game against the Houston Rockets.