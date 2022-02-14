“Yeah s*x is great, but have you seen Pascal Siakam play basketball?”: Raptors fans rejoice as their 2020 NBA All-Star is found averaging 27.1 ppg and 11 rebounds per game in February

Pascal Siakam seems to be bringing it every night, and Toronto Raptors fans are overjoyed to see Spicy P back in full flow.

The Raptors are climbing the charts along with quite a few other Eastern Conference teams. Fred VanVleet is in the form of his life, while Gary Trent Jr is making his contract look like an absolute steal.

Scottie Barnes has fit into their switch-everything defense like a glove. Meanwhile, their other players like OG Anunoby have been putting in shifts on both ends of the floor.

However, the bread and butter – the backbone of their team – is one Pascal Siakam. The Cameroonian 27-year-old is playing probably the best basketball of his life.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 27.1 ppg and 11 rebounds per game in February

Pascal was one of those players whom many NBA fans marked out as a one-season wonder following 2020-21. This was understandable at the time, because it seemed like Siakam’s shot was broken to an irretrievable point.

But there’s no on-court ailment that getting in the gym and putting in work can’t cure. Siakam did exactly that, and the results are showing in the confidence that he’s letting shots fly this year from his spots.

Siakam finished the month of January averaging 41.9% from the 3-point line. He’s bettered that percentage in the month of February, making 12 of his 28 attempts thus far.

NBA Reddit and NBA Twitter have responded appropriately to the way Siakam has raised his offensive game.

Pascal Siakam over the last 5 games: 29.8 PPG

9.8 RPG

5.6 APG

70% FG

48% 3P All-Star snub? 🗣 pic.twitter.com/t5vmoYADEO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 13, 2022

Siakam was a terrible pick

Don’t give Siakam the max

Norm for GTJ is a bad trade

Should’ve drafted Suggs Give it some time… — jonny ❄️ (@Raptqrs) February 10, 2022

