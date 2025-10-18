Brandin Podziemski Sheds Light on Biggest Lesson He’s Learning From Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler

Throughout the Jonathan Kuminga drama of the offseason, fans have almost forgotten that the Golden State Warriors have another young, budding star on the precipice of exploding. Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors shooting guard is ready to turn heads as he enters his third season in the NBA.

The 2024-25 NBA season was meant to be the perfect jumping pad for Podziemski. The Golden State Warriors were extremely high on the 6-foot-5 guard after his rookie season, and with good reason.

Podziemski also seamlessly fit into the Warriors’ system during his first year in the NBA, which isn’t an easy task. He went on to average 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Although he didn’t fill the stat sheet, he complemented Stephen Curry tremendously in the backcourt.

The ascension of Podziemski allowed the Warriors to remain confident after losing franchise great Klay Thompson in free agency in 2024. However, the 22-year-old wasn’t able to make the jump the team hoped for.

Podziemski technically improved, but it was very marginal. His points total increased to 11.7, while his other stats saw a dip, as he averaged only 5.1 rebounds with 3.4 assists per game.

Of course, the Warriors went through a major mid-season overhaul by acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. So, Podziemski had to figure out his role yet again. Despite the complications, his struggles led to valuable lessons from the Warriors’ two lead stars, which he plans to take advantage of this season.

“I looked at both Steph and Jimmy in particular and how year after year they’re able to play 65 plus games being at the age they are,” Podziemski said on Dubs Talk.

For the entirety of Podziemski’s career, he never had to deal with any serious injuries. The harsh reality of professional sports came crashing down during his sophomore season, when he missed 12 games due to an abdominal injury.

Podziemski has since completely healed and even underwent surgery during the offseason to ensure he will be ready once the games begin. But that brief taste he had of the injury bug made him realize the importance of how Curry and Butler can keep their body in great shape.

After playing 74 games in his rookie season, Podziemski only played 64 last season. However, he has a personal goal in mind for this upcoming year.

“Another goal of mine is just to play 75-plus games,” Podziemski said.

This level of maturity is a great sign for the Warriors. Especially, if they seek Podziemski to fill the hole currently available as their starting shooting guard. His health will be key, since his chemistry with Curry is already worth being excited about.

“It’s a unique thing. He’s a unique player who runs around the floor. But once you get the hang of it, like anything, the more you do something, the easier it becomes. So, I think I’ve developed a great connection with him,” Podziemski said.

Hopefully, that connection reaches new levels because the Warriors will certainly need it. All eyes are on Curry and Butler to lead the way. However, a jump from Podziemski could serve as the deciding factor which propels the Warriors over a few other Western Conference rivals.