“He’s Trying To Defeat Age”: 35 Y/o Stephen Curry Continuing His Dominance Has Draymond Green Dishing Out Heaps Of Praise

Stephen Curry is entering his 15th professional campaign and Draymond Green cannot be more impressed by his teammate’s incredible work ethic. Green sat down for an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio and spoke about Curry’s continuous dominance even at the age of 35.

Advertisement

At age 35, most athletes start seeing a dip in their productivity. However, that hasn’t been the case for Stephen Curry. According to Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors point guard keeps working harder with each passing year, allowing himself to prolong his years of prime. Not only did the defensive specialist rave about the two-time MVP for his incredible work ethic, but he also claimed that Curry has found a way to defeat Father Time.

Draymond Green commends Stephen Curry for his work ethic

In an interview appearance, Draymond Green was praising Stephen Curry. The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year first spoke about the sharpshooter being a chirpy character. Then, Dray commended Chef Curry for being passionate and having an incredible work ethic during his time with Sirius XM NBA Radio.

Advertisement

“I think he’s one of the most special people you’ll be around. When you look at Steph, he smiles, he’s the golden child, he’s all of these things… Baby-Faced Assassin. You name it. Underneath all of that is like a never-dying passion that’s just burning, raging. And he works as hard as I have ever seen anybody work. Whether that’s in the weight room, whether that’s on the basketball court, or in life. He’s always reading a book. He works harder than anyone that I’ve seen work.”

Finally, Green stated that Steph was pushing hard each day in order to be in the prime of his prowess. With the virtue of being Curry’s teammate, the forward has had a first-hand experience of seeing the 6ft 2” shifty guard defeat Father Time.

“You can just watch him. He’s trying to defeat age. Like it’s evident to me every day. Every day I come in and I watch him and I’m just like ‘this dude continues to work harder and harder and harder. Each year he’s working harder and harder. This dude is trying to defeat age’. We all know that Father Time is undefeated and guess what he’s doing right now? He’s beating those odds right now.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1716265934984200342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Steph has had a solid 2022-2023 season. In terms of his career, this past campaign was among his best ones. The nine-time All-Star played 34.7 minutes per game and lodged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. His efficiency was off the charts, shooting the ball at 49.3% from the field, 42.7% from three-point range, and 91.5% from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Entering the 2023-2024 season, Curry feels like he’s still in the prime of his career. So far, the former Davidson Wildcat has displayed no signs of slowing down. Having averaged 16.8 points in the preseason games, Steph is ready to pick up where he left off the previous campaign.

Curry believes in the 2023-2024 GSW’s title chances

The Golden State Warriors have had a busy summer. Early in the free agency, the Bay Area side was part of a blockbuster trade that resulted them in losing Jordan Poole. Mike Dunleavy Jr. managed to acquire Chris Paul on the roster. Further, the front office also got Draymond Green to sign an extension and picked up Dario Saric in the free agency.

With the Warriors having some of the biggest names – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins – in the NBA, the team stands a great chance to compete for the title.

Several pundits believe that the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Lakers are the more favored teams to come out of the West. However, Stephen Curry believes in his squad. The two-time scoring champ stated that this roster was capable of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.