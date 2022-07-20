“I get sh*t for making the right play”: LeBron James addresses why he passes the ball too much

NBA superstar LeBron James addresses criticism of him passing the ball too much.

Though he has played the forward position for most of his career, many regard LeBron James as the eternal point guard. The four-time champion’s basketball IQ and ability to dish out timely assists are one of a kind. The King accounts for the most no of assists by a player in the playoffs since 2000.

Having made over 10K assists so far in his career, James ranks seventh on the list of all-time leaders in assists. The four-time Finals MVP’s aptness to find his teammate at the right spot and time makes him a top-tier passer. In what many believe, LBJ is an amalgamation of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Most 10-assist games by active players: 552 — Chris Paul

380 — Russell Westbrook

336 — Rajon Rondo

297 — LeBron James

270 — John Wall pic.twitter.com/nCwHoY7bXe — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 18, 2022

Reminder that LeBron James is top 10 all-time in Points

Assists

Steals

Triple-Doubles

30-point games

40-point games

50-point games And still climbing. pic.twitter.com/LkW0YWOtJU — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 18, 2022

Surprisingly, James has been criticized for the same as well. Many believe the Lakers superstar passes the ball a lot, adding how he tries to avoid having the ball in clutch situations. In the past, we’ve heard the likes of Skip Bayless discuss how James tends to pass the ball in the final minutes to avoid getting fouled, courtesy of his mediocre free throw shooting.

Also read: “The GOAT is always looking for a scapegoat”: Skip Bayless throws shade at LeBron James-Dennis Schroder exchanging messages

During a recent episode of The Shop, James addresses passing the ball too often in a game.

“I get sh*t for making the right play”: LeBron James claps back at his critics.

No matter what James does, it is going to be news. The eighteen-time All-Star has all his moves tracked, whether on or off the court. It won’t be wrong to say that the 6″9′ physical specimen is one of the most polarizing athletes in American sports history.

Despite all the achievements and milestones accomplished, there is always a Skip Bayless waiting to indulge in nitpicking. In his 19-seasons so far, James has averaged an impressive 7.4 APG. What makes this stat unique is the fact that the 37-year-old plays the forward position.

LeBron on criticism that he passes too often: “I get sh*t for making the right play. Four motherf*ckers on me. Motherf*cker wide open right here. We are team, I trust them. Why wouldn’t I have thrown it to them?” (via the Shop) pic.twitter.com/WYaFFxvQHC — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) July 20, 2022

James makes a valid point considering basketball is a team sport. However, one cannot him having his share of struggles come crunch time. It’s ironic how MJ is let off the hook so easily, given his pass to Steve Kerr in the 1997 Finals that earned him his 5th title, but James continues to be a target.

Also read: Billionaire LeBron James lives out his ‘NFL Dreams’ on Madden, played it all night before Game 5 of NBA Finals