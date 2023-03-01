“Kyrie Irving Is Capable of Making That Shot”: Shannon Sharpe Excuses the Mavs’ Star for Missing Game Winner

Feb 28, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) misses a jump shot at the end of the game against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets produced an incredible battle at the American Airlines Center. Playing in front of a packed arena of 20,000+ supporters, the action-packed thriller witnessed 8 lead changes and 8 ties.

The All-Star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic almost led the Mavs to come back from a huge deficit. Trailing by as much as 20 points, Jason Kidd’s boys eventually ended up losing the contest by only 2 points.

Kai had a good chance at winning the game for the Texas-based franchise. During the final play of the game, the 2016 NBA champ ended up missing a game-winning 3-point shot.

“Kyrie Irving could make those shots”: Shannon Sharpe

During a segment of the recent-most episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Shannon and Skip reacted to the potential game-winning shot.

While Skip criticised the Mavericks for creating this superteam, Sharpe defended Irving.

Initially, the 54-year-old expressed his surprise as to the 6-foot-2 star being the person to take the final shot.

“J Kidd trusted him and know that Kyrie could make those shots. He struggled all game long, so I’m a little surprised that they chose to put the ball in his hands considering how much he had struggled. Luka had it going.”

However, the former NFL star ended up excusing the shifty guard for the same.

“This is a make-or-miss league. There’s been more missed shots to win the game at the end than made shots. And Kyrie just so happened to miss this one. We know he can take and make big shots. We’ve seen him do it throughout the course of his career. He took a shot, he missed a shot, I don’t read any more into it than that.

But Luka did have it going. Luka was the main reason they got back into the ball game… But I’m not reading too much into it… Kyrie Irving is more than capable of taking and making that shot.”

A surprised @ShannonSharpe reacts to Kyrie Irving’s missed GW in the Mavs loss vs. Pacers: pic.twitter.com/EyN7x9ux2S — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 1, 2023

Kyrie’s stats for the Mavericks

Since Irving was acquired by Dallas, the franchise has only managed to win 3 out of the 8 contests.

Having played in 7 of those games, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has managed to lodge 24.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

It’s only about time that the Mavericks are in-sync, grab wins, and keep climbing up the standings.

