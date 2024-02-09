“Ugly A** Dusty Stank Breath A** H*e”: Damian Lillard’s Sister ‘Abusing’ Patrick Beverley Resurfaces

The Milwaukee Bucks just traded for Patrick Beverley ahead of the trade deadline a few hours ago. The Bucks, who are the third-best team in the East with a 33-19 record, have been heavily scrutinized this season for their poor defense. Hence, the team added Patrick Beverley in the hopes of improving their stance on the defensive end of the floor. However, now that Beverley will be teaming up with Damian Lillard, their strained relationship has once again gained relevance on NBA Twitter.

In fact, an old video of Lillard’s sister cussing out the defensive guard has been making the rounds on social media.

Patrick Beverley is the type of player you would love to have on your side, especially during altercations and heated moments. Similarly, the opposing team’s players hate to deal with Beverley’s relentless energy on defense and his constant trash-talking. Now that the 35-year-old is going to be sharing the court with Damian Lillard on the same team, an old video of Lillard’s sister hurling abuses at him was resurfaced on X(formerly Twitter) by BrickMuse.

The video is from Beverley’s stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the clip, Pat Bev could be seen jeering at the opposition team, which happened to be the then Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers, from the Clippers’ bench along with Marcus Morris and other LA players. Damian Lillard’s sister, Lanae, had a very strong reaction to Beverley mocking her brother’s team.

She could be heard saying, “Just ugly a** dusty stanky breath a** h*e. Can’t stand him. Just, like…b*tch.”

The original clip is from a 2020 matchup between the Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers in the Orlando bubble. Lillard, who is an excellent free throw shooter, had just missed two crucial shots from the stripe leading to Beverley mocking him from the sidelines. This automatically ended up enraging Lillard’s sister who uploaded the video on her Instagram stories.

Based on Beverley’s past antics, he has had his fair share of encounters with Lillard on the court. The two did not share a friendly relationship, which automatically translated to hatred towards the 6’2 defensive guard for Lillard’s sister.

But now that Dame and Pat Bev will be teammates, it would be interesting to see how the two work their relationship out. It would be even more interesting to see an interaction between Beverley and Lillard’s sister after her comments.

Can Patrick Beverley and Damian Lillard mend their relationship?

Damian Lillard and Patrick Beverley have gone on to face each other a few more times after that Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers matchup. The two even exchanged some big words when the Blazers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

As their teammates and the officials stepped in to de-escalate the situation, Beverley made sure to give the fans at home a visual of him mocking Lillard’s ‘Dame Time’ celly as he headed to the bench.

Now that the two are finally teammates, Pat Bev has taken the initiative to work on his relationship with Dame and mend things for the future. Beverley is confident that the Bucks will go on to win another championship now that he is a part of the squad.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Charlotte Hornets tonight for their second game in a four-game homestand.