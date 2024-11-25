“Jaylen Brown Has Not Shot The Ball Well”: Timberwolves Announcers Downplaying Celtics Star’s Hot Shooting Goes Viral

Nov 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts to his three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics secured a two-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden last night with Jaylen Brown leading his team’s scoring with a brilliant 29-point display. But the highlight of the game was surely the Timberwolves broadcasters losing their minds over Brown’s hot shooting spree during the contest.

The Celtics star opened the scoring for his team with a corner three in the second minute of the first quarter. The near-flawless shot was poorly received by Michael Grady and Jim Petersen, the Wolves broadcast crew.

They were heard saying how Brown hasn’t shot the ball well from the outside at all this season. The 28-year-old followed his first three of the night with a steal on the other end of the floor. In the next possession, he hit another three, this time over Anthony Edwards. But the broadcast crew wasn’t pleased.

“Career low so far this season for Jaylen Brown. Literally from that spot on the floor, he’s 4-23 in the season. 17%,” was the response to his back-to-back threes.

While they were still going about how Brown isn’t a good shooter from distance, the Celtics star hit another three over Ant-Man after getting a pass from Jayson Tatum. Brown had two more threes within the next minute of the game.

The first 15 points for the Celtics came from the three-time All-Star and they were all threes.

Minnesota's broadcast crew was having a hard time coping with Jaylen Brown's fast start today 😂 pic.twitter.com/YkM6OCinu7 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 25, 2024

Towards the end, the Wolves’ broadcast crew ran out of options and started saying things like “Unbelievable” every time Brown made a three. Apart from that, they mostly tried to not speak on his shooting, still trying to process what was happening.

Brown ended the game with 29 points, two rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 10-18 from the field and 7-10 from the three-point line. The Celtics won the game 107-105.

While it’s understandable for opposition announcers to be displeased when the other side is playing well, most announcers know where to draw the line.

In the case of Brown, they seemed to be on a mission to undermine him as a shooter. It’s worth noting that Brown hasn’t been at his best this season so far when it comes to shooting from long-range. He is averaging only 32.7% from beyond the arc after 13 games. However, his performance didn’t deserve the kind of scrutiny it received.