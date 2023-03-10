“I am better than you, Michael Jordan”: Kobe Bryant’s no. 24 jersey was a dig at MJ, per Kevin Garnett

During his time in the NBA, Michael Jordan couldn’t have been more inspirational. In fact, it is widely believed that the man almost singlehandedly increased the league’s popularity worldwide, a massive reason why it is so popular today. And so of course, he was a pretty big deal in the states as well.

Over the years, countless people have tried to emulate the man. Many even had admirable careers in the NBA. However, unquestionably, there is no one who got as far as Kobe Bryant did. In many ways, it’s like the Black Mamba was almost an exact copy of Jordan.

But, given how Kobe Bryant was, he had no wish to stop there. No, the man wanted to far surpass him one day. And as Kevin Garnett once revealed, his iconic jersey number was the biggest proof of that.

Kevin Garnett once revealed that Kobe Bryant’s #24 was simply an attempt at one-upping Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant was always trying to one-up somebody, no matter what he was doing. And during his time in the NBA, Michael Jordan was the one being chased.

Of course, Kobe Bryant came into the NBA with the number 8. However, after certain allegations ruined the legend’s image, he was forced to rebrand. And with that rebrand, came a whole new number. The iconic #24.

Today, the number is associated with what were arguably Kobe Bryant’s greatest years in the NBA. However, as Kevin Garnett once revealed, the origin story for the number couldn’t have been pettier.

“People don’t understand what his No. 24 stands for, people don’t understand that was a sign to everybody that he was a step above 23. And that was a shot at Mike, like n—, I’m better than you.”

As comically childish as that reason is, it couldn’t possibly be more like Kobe Bryant to do something significant just because of how competitive he is. But then again, that was exactly what the man was. Rest in peace, Black Mamba.

