“I Got My Money on Unc”: Dwayne Johnson Bets Against Himself Following Shannon Sharpe’s Public Challenge

NFL legend and former Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe was goaded into handing Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson a bench-press challenge during his recent appearance on CBS’s The Talk. A Hall of Famer tight end, Sharpe was known for his strength on the field and is still in great shape. Ever-so-confident, Sharpe was initially asked by the hosts of the show, who he thought could bench-press more between him and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Sharpe responded by claiming that he had not bench-pressed for over a year. However, the 3-time Super Bowl champion was still confident enough to claim that all he needed was a month to beat Johnson. This resulted in Akbar Gbaja-Biamila goading him into putting out a challenge for ‘The Rock’, something Sharpe quickly agreed to do. The challenge eventually led to an Instagram exchange between the two, with Dwyane Johnson claiming that he would like to avoid the smoke this time.

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson respectfully declines bench-press competition with Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe had looked straight into the camera during his appearance on The Talk while handing out the challenge. He even claimed that all he needed was a month to “get him”,

“Man I haven’t bench-pressed in over a year. Give me a month, I will get him. A month. All I need is a month. One month Rock[pointing at the camera], you and I, bench press competition.”

The Instagram post led to a response from the famous actor himself, who like Akbar Gbaja-Biamila claimed that he had his money on Shannon Sharpe as well. The Rock went on to respectfully call Sharpe the GOAT:

“I got my money on UNC @shannonsharpe84 too!! 😂💪🏾 Shannon is the GOAT, I don’t want that smoke.”

Following suit, Sharpe himself claimed that he had no intention of getting injured and instead asked The Rock out for a no-stakes workout:

“@therock I’m not blowing out a pec. I’ve gone 2 long w/o a lifting injury not trying 2 get 1 now. Let’s grab a workout with nothing on the line, but a good lift 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Despite being from thoroughly different sporting cultures, the two have some obvious similarities. Both the superstars are known for their physical prowess, and continue to be in prime shape.

Shannon Sharpe had initially offered to work out with Stephen A. Smith

The challenge to Rock came out just weeks after Sharpe had initially offered to work out with Stephen A. Smith. The two are close friends and Smith is said to have been heavily involved in Sharpe’s recent move to First Take, according to Bleacher Report.

While The Rock responded respectfully, Smith had a hilarious take on a prospective workout alongside Sharpe. He claimed that the two working out together was akin to Snoop Dogg standing beside the The Rock, before sending his love to the iconic rapper.

Sharpe, who was hosting Stephen Smith on his Club Shay Shay podcast, continued his attempts to convince Smith, who eventually claimed that he would wait a month before maybe working out with him. Regardless, now colleagues in addition to being friends, Sharpe appears to have taken the comparison to heart and is convinced that he can take on The Rock as well, if only in a bench-press competition.